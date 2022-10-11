Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Various former Patriots attend Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New...
NBC Sports
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF
Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday,...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett
The NFL has issued a fine related to the controversial roughing the passer penalty from last Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game, but it didn’t go to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Jarrett was flagged by referee Jerome Boger for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the play, but Brady was...
NBC Sports
Peters clears the air about his ‘f—in idiots’ comment
Earlier this week, Eagles great and current Cowboys guard Jason Peters caused a stir with a comments that could have been taken a couple different ways. Peters, 40, joined the Takeoff with John Clark podcast to clear the air. He meant it as a compliment. A huge compliment. “Two years...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NBC Sports
NBA Twitter explodes in reaction to Wiggins' Warriors extension
While finalizing Jordan Poole's massive four-year, $140 million contract extension, the Warriors wasted little time ensuring that Andrew Wiggins also received his payday. Wiggins and the Warriors agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension and secured another critical component of their 2022 NBA championship team. NBA Twitter wasted no time...
Watch Amazing Unboxing of NFL Players' Jordan Brand Cleats
Bleacher Report shared a video of the best Jordan Brand cleats worn by NFL players.
NBC Sports
Troy Vincent on controversial roughing penalties: “We support those calls”
The NFL basically admits that business interests supersede getting it right. Appearing on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, NFL executive V.P. of officiating Troy Vincent was questioned about last week’s controversial roughing the passer penalties. Said Vincent, “We support those calls.”. Vincent explained that the league supports the...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 6
Reuben Frank (4-1) The Cowboys have some serious star power. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Trevon Diggs. CeeDee Lamb. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. I sat here for a while trying to figure out how the Eagles could possibly contend with all those superstars. And it won’t be easy. But I’ll take the complete team over the group of stars any day of the week, and I do believe the Eagles have a better group of 22 starters and a better 53-man roster than the Cowboys. Both teams have top-10 defenses, but get this: The Eagles are averaging 27 points per game, and the Cowboys haven’t scored 27 points in any game and are averaging just 18.6 points. I don’t think either team is going to score a ton of points, but I just think the Eagles are so much more productive and explosive than the Cowboys that they’ll be able to get into the mid 20s and the Cowboys won’t. The Eagles have won only six of their last 17 prime-time matchups with the Cowboys. They’ve lost four of the last five Cowboys games at the Linc. They’re 14-20 vs. Dallas since 2005 and 2-7 in the last nine meetings. I don’t care.
NBC Sports
Jon Runyan Jr. received notice of an NFL fine in letter from his father
When the NFL suspended Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans before a game against Green Bay earlier this season, there were some who questioned whether NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan Sr. should have recused himself from deciding the punishment because his son plays guard for the Packers. Jon...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater both full participants Friday, but Tagovailoa won’t play
Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater had full practices Friday, a first for both players since entering concussion protocol. Tagovailoa will not play this week but is closer to a return. Bridgewater, who also has a right pectoral injury, is questionable. Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday the Dolphins plan...
NBC Sports
Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game
For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game. Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final tune-up before the regular season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. The public got its first glimpse of him with Poole together since the four-time NBA All-Star punched his younger teammate during practice on Oct. 5.
NBC Sports
Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown
Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
NBC Sports
Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles
The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys. That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last...
NBC Sports
Report: Jameis Winston to be active as Saints backup QB Sunday
The Saints are starting Andy Dalton at quarterback again on Sunday, but it looks like Jameis Winston will also be in uniform at the Superdome. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Winston will be active as the team’s backup quarterback against the Bengals. He is only expected to play in an emergency as he continues to make his way back from a back injury,
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: We’ll know when Chase Young can return to practice after his next doctor’s visit
Commanders edge rusher Chase Young may be nearing a return to play. During his Friday press conference, Washington head coach Ron Rivera gave an update that made it seem like Young’s return from a torn ACL could be coming sooner than later. “I know he still has to see...
NBC Sports
Fox, Kings' demolition of Lakers show readiness for season
The Kings are ready to start the 2022-23 NBA season. After the 133-86 demolishing of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on Friday night, Sacramento ended their preseason campaign undefeated and looks to be in a prime position to take the league by storm. Although some might say...
NBC Sports
Why Greenlaw is confident he, Warner are NFL's ‘best’ LBs
Programming Note: Watch Matt Maiocco's interview with Dre Greenlaw on "49ers Pregame Live" at 9 a.m. PT on Sunday on NBC Sports Bay Area. Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner have taken notice of the comparison between them and the duo of Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman. Ahead of the...
