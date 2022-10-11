Read full article on original website
Related
Man finds $6 and wholesome note slipped under the door from person who stole crackers from his shop
The person realized their mistake and immediately did what they could to rectify it.
Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today
Today's Amazon deals feature big savings on tons of home and tech essentials. Shop markdowns on Apple, Crockpot and Winix now.
Holiday shopping kicks off early as retailers combat inflation
Many major retailers are kicking off holiday sales earlier this year to jump-start consumer spending that is falling flat as inflation hits a 40-year high. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details as Americans tighten their budgets.Oct. 14, 2022.
Gen Z No Longer Giving the 'Thumbs-Up' on These 10 Emojis—See the Controversial List
While emojis seem like a quick way to communicate your feelings, they can also be easily misunderstood–especially when in conversation with multiple generations. The youngest of the cellphone-carrying bunch, Gen Z, chimed in on the 10 emojis that they would like to see removed and never used again—starting with the thumbs-up emoji.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Motivating Color To Add To Your Home Office
Color can have a powerful impact on how we feel, and it stands to reason that a home office's color could help you to feel more motivated to get things done.
NBC News
516K+
Followers
57K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0