spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action
LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
Amid nationwide rise in pastor burnout, some Ohio clergy hope community connection is the answer
CINCINNATI — A circus performance, a petting zoo and a cookout aren’t the usual trappings of a Sunday service at the Warehouse Church. But for senior pastors Sadell and Sherman Bradley the monthly events in Washington Square Park demonstrate everything they want their ministry to accomplish. They get...
Recap: Evers and Michels meet on the debate stage for the first and only time
MADISON, Wis. — Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels spent one hour together Friday night on stage for their first and only debate ahead of the November election. As the candidates hit the home stretch of campaign season, both have tried to define the race in their...
AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe
CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also faces new charges for his role in the scheme, prosecutors announced Friday. Under the agreement, the company...
Texas sheriff declares migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard were crime victims
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Migrants transported last month from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard under a program directed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with support from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were declared crime victims by the sheriff of Bexar County in Texas. The move will advance their special visa eligibility.
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots
PHOENIX (AP) — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years' probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime. The sentence...
Police say the shooter who killed five in North Carolina was a white, male juvenile and has been arrested
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say the shooter who killed five in North Carolina was a white, male juvenile and has been arrested.
Police: North Carolina shooting suspect remains at large, contradicting prior information from city officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: North Carolina shooting suspect remains at large, contradicting prior information from city officials.
Louisville Urban League announces new president
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Kish Cumi Price will succeed Sadiqa Reynolds as the president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, effective Nov. 1. The Board of Directors for the Louisville urban league introduced Price at a news conference on Friday. The board selected Price after a competitive, three-month...
AARP Ohio discusses Social Security benefits increase
Americans who receive Social Security benefits will start seeing an increase in their checks come next year, as the Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% increase to payouts. This increase was to keep up with the increasing cost of living and will affect millions of Americans. Michelle Shirer, communications director...
Beyond books: Wisconsin libraries to offer state parks passes for card holders
MADISON, Wis. — Amid the pandemic, libraries across Wisconsin got creative, expanding their offerings to include more than just your typical bound pages. Starting Nov. 1, library card holders can check out a state park pass — valid for one free vehicle admission at any state park — from select libraries.
Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition.
Law enforcement cracks down on reckless driving
CINCINNATI — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, more than 840 lives have been lost due to pedestrian-related crashes since 2017. Now, agencies around the state have launched a special enforcement operation to make sure people are safe on the roadways. What You Need To Know. Since 2017,...
Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville's east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel's northbound opening will be closed from 9...
No-cost training helps hundreds launch tech careers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After graduating with a computer science degree, Joey Mudd thought about becoming a high school technology teacher. "Then I got into being a professional developer and really loved it," said Mudd. That was 12 years ago. He has been working as a software developer...
Louisville models to take part in Dillard's fashion show Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community organizers and one of Louisville's malls are teaming up to host a night of fashion and glamour, all for a good cause. This Sunday, Mall St. Matthews will host the Dillard's After Dark Charity Fall Fashion Show. What You Need To Know. Dillard's...
