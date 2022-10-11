ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

KCRA.com

Modesto police search for shooter that injured one person at park

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are searching for the person who shot and injured one person at a park in Modesto Friday night, authorities said. The Modesto Police Department received reports of a shooting near MLK Park around 9:36 p.m., the department said. One person was found with non-life-threatening injuries...
ABC10

Suspected driver of deadly hit and run in Turlock turns himself in

TURLOCK, Calif. — The suspect involved in a fatal hit and run crash Tuesday afternoon in Turlock turned himself in. The driver has been identified as Armando Michael Arreola, a 25-year-old Turlock resident who walked into the Turlock Police Department this morning. This comes after Arreola allegedly hit and...
ABC10

Person hurt after shooting at Modesto's Mellis Park

MODESTO, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Mellis Park in Modesto. A Modesto Police Department spokesperson said there appeared to be a gathering when police got a report of 10 shots heard at the park around 9:36 p.m. Few details surrounding the...
CBS News

1 person shot Friday night in Modesto expected to recover

MODESTO - One person is recovering after being shot in Modesto Friday. According to a Modesto Police Department spokesperson, just after 9:30 p.m., there were shots fired in the area of MLK Blvd. and California St. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting and found a person with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They also found spent bullet casings.
ABC10

Man hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Police working with homeless in investigation

STOCKTON — Stockton Police says the homeless population could be a useful tool in helping track down the serial killer. Officials say the department is working with people living in different encampments to get information that could help lead to an arrest.Stockton's Police Chief joined several community partners Thursday to provide services and resources to people living in encampments. He says they monitor encampments frequently and says the homeless population may be able to help with the investigation."We're out here with flyers and telling them how they can be safer. Everyone wants to be safe," Chief Stanely McFadden said.  In a...
goldcountrymedia.com

Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
FOX40

Stockton juvenile seriously injured in ATV hit-and-run

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run involving a red ATV on Oct. 1 left a juvenile with major injuries, according to CHP Stockton. CHP said that the incident occurred around 7:54 p.m. on Dana Avenue west of Anthony Avenue. The ATV was then seen fleeing southbound on Del Mar Avenue near Horner Avenue. Both riders […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jury takes 15 minutes to convict shooter who killed man walking to Merced County restaurant

A Merced County jury convicted a man earlier this week of committing a broad daylight homicide this year in Santa Nella. After about 15 minutes of deliberation, jurors convicted Anthony Joseph Santos IV, 24, of first degree murder for the May 27 shooting death of Andrew May, 27, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.
Los Baños Enterprise

Police Investigate Two Shootings

Last Wednesday, at approximately 7:55 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the area of W. J and Pennsylvania Street regarding a shooting. Officers arrived to find shell casings in the roadway and a house, along with vehicles, which were struck by gunfire. Officers contacted an adult male who...
