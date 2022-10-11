Read full article on original website
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Best Buy Retail Shop Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenRiverbank, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
‘He was hunting’: Suspect arrested in Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department and city officials announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden thanked several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as the Stockton community, for their help in making the […]
Wanted gang member flees Merced police with firearm before arrest, authorities say
A wanted gang member with a gun ran from officers before he was caught and arrested, Merced police said.
KCRA.com
Modesto police search for shooter that injured one person at park
MODESTO, Calif. — Police are searching for the person who shot and injured one person at a park in Modesto Friday night, authorities said. The Modesto Police Department received reports of a shooting near MLK Park around 9:36 p.m., the department said. One person was found with non-life-threatening injuries...
Man arrested after possible active shooter in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple officers in Madera responded to the area of 4th Street and Gateway Drive for a possible active shooter situation where students were walking to school Friday morning, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say a man was seen firing what was believed to be a firearm, repeatedly in the […]
KMPH.com
2 wanted for string of robberies in Modesto, targeting the elderly wearing jewelry
MODESTO, Calif. — A man and a woman are wanted after police say they are responsible for a string of robberies targeting the elderly for their jewelry in Modesto. The police department is warning the public about the pair dressed in Middle Eastern clothing, ages 30 to 40. The...
Elderly women targeted in string of jewelry thefts in Modesto, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — A man and woman are suspected of targeting elderly women in an ongoing string of jewelry thefts, Modesto police said Thursday. Police said the women appear to have been targeted for their jewelry. The suspects were described as a man and woman between the ages of...
Major update in ‘Stockton serial killer’ case after suspect Wesley Browning ‘who killed six’ in California is arrested
AN arrest has been made in the cold case shootings of six victims dating back to April 2021, which police believe are the workings of a serial killer. Police arrested 43-year-old Wesley Browning, who they believe is responsible for the death of six people in the Stockton and Oakland areas.
Suspected driver of deadly hit and run in Turlock turns himself in
TURLOCK, Calif. — The suspect involved in a fatal hit and run crash Tuesday afternoon in Turlock turned himself in. The driver has been identified as Armando Michael Arreola, a 25-year-old Turlock resident who walked into the Turlock Police Department this morning. This comes after Arreola allegedly hit and...
Person hurt after shooting at Modesto's Mellis Park
MODESTO, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Mellis Park in Modesto. A Modesto Police Department spokesperson said there appeared to be a gathering when police got a report of 10 shots heard at the park around 9:36 p.m. Few details surrounding the...
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: Everything we know and don't know so far about the victims and suspect
Five recent shooting deaths in Stockton — and one in Oakland last year — appear to be connected, prompting police to call the incidents a "series of killings." Along with the five deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
KCRA.com
Man pours lighter fluid on himself to avoid getting caught stealing items at Turlock Home Depot, police say
TURLOCK, Calif. — A man avoided loss prevention workers at a Home Depot in Turlock Wednesday by pouring lighter fluid on himself while walking out of the store, police said. Police are asking for help to find the person who is believed to have stolen multiple items from the store around 3 p.m.
CBS News
1 person shot Friday night in Modesto expected to recover
MODESTO - One person is recovering after being shot in Modesto Friday. According to a Modesto Police Department spokesperson, just after 9:30 p.m., there were shots fired in the area of MLK Blvd. and California St. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting and found a person with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They also found spent bullet casings.
Man hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
Stockton Serial Killer: Police working with homeless in investigation
STOCKTON — Stockton Police says the homeless population could be a useful tool in helping track down the serial killer. Officials say the department is working with people living in different encampments to get information that could help lead to an arrest.Stockton's Police Chief joined several community partners Thursday to provide services and resources to people living in encampments. He says they monitor encampments frequently and says the homeless population may be able to help with the investigation."We're out here with flyers and telling them how they can be safer. Everyone wants to be safe," Chief Stanely McFadden said. In a...
goldcountrymedia.com
Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave
A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
California kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty in family's murder; funeral Saturday
Accused murderer Jesus Salgado plead not guilty to all his charges. Relatives also announced 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.
Stockton juvenile seriously injured in ATV hit-and-run
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run involving a red ATV on Oct. 1 left a juvenile with major injuries, according to CHP Stockton. CHP said that the incident occurred around 7:54 p.m. on Dana Avenue west of Anthony Avenue. The ATV was then seen fleeing southbound on Del Mar Avenue near Horner Avenue. Both riders […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jury takes 15 minutes to convict shooter who killed man walking to Merced County restaurant
A Merced County jury convicted a man earlier this week of committing a broad daylight homicide this year in Santa Nella. After about 15 minutes of deliberation, jurors convicted Anthony Joseph Santos IV, 24, of first degree murder for the May 27 shooting death of Andrew May, 27, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.
Los Baños Enterprise
Police Investigate Two Shootings
Last Wednesday, at approximately 7:55 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the area of W. J and Pennsylvania Street regarding a shooting. Officers arrived to find shell casings in the roadway and a house, along with vehicles, which were struck by gunfire. Officers contacted an adult male who...
'It's just too dangerous' | Stockton neighborhood's streets in the dark with some lights out
STOCKTON, Calif. — For some streets in the West Ranch neighborhood of South Stockton, it's literally lights out. "It's just too dangerous. I could be riding my bike at night even though I got a light. I can't even see the people walking," said one man who lives in the neighborhood, but wanted to remain anonymous.
