Idaho8.com
As Democrats try to hold on in November, it’s Pete Buttigieg who’s in demand on the campaign trail
A selfie crowd formed around Pete Buttigieg as he stood in line for coffee at the airport in Washington. One woman said she wasn’t going to stop because she wasn’t sure it was him. “It’s me,” the Transportation secretary replied. An older man explained to...
Obama to campaign in Michigan and Georgia in final weeks of midterm elections
Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections. The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement Saturday that Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates on October 28. It was unclear which Democrats the former President would stump with in Georgia, which is home to high-profile races for governor and US Senate.
GOP attack ads smash Dems for cozying up to IRS: ‘They will come after you’
Republicans are hammering Democrats for granting tens of billions in funding to the IRS earlier this year. The ads argue the IRS will now target middle and lower-class families.
Biden says January 6 committee has made an ‘overwhelming’ case
President Joe Biden said on Saturday the video and testimony shared at the January 6 hearing this week was “devastating” and said the committee overall has made an “overwhelming” case. Asked his thoughts on the hearing during an unannounced stop at a Baskin-Robbins in Portland, Oregon,...
Start your week smart: Snow crabs, China, Russia, Mexico, January 6
How much would you pay for a pair of old and dirty Levi’s jeans? A couple of bucks? Maybe $10 or $20 if they were really cool? Well, brace yourself … A pair of Levi’s from the 1880s that were found in an abandoned mine recently sold at auction for more than $87,000.
