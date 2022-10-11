ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Obama to campaign in Michigan and Georgia in final weeks of midterm elections

Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections. The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement Saturday that Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates on October 28. It was unclear which Democrats the former President would stump with in Georgia, which is home to high-profile races for governor and US Senate.
Biden says January 6 committee has made an 'overwhelming' case

President Joe Biden said on Saturday the video and testimony shared at the January 6 hearing this week was “devastating” and said the committee overall has made an “overwhelming” case. Asked his thoughts on the hearing during an unannounced stop at a Baskin-Robbins in Portland, Oregon,...
Start your week smart: Snow crabs, China, Russia, Mexico, January 6

How much would you pay for a pair of old and dirty Levi’s jeans? A couple of bucks? Maybe $10 or $20 if they were really cool? Well, brace yourself … A pair of Levi’s from the 1880s that were found in an abandoned mine recently sold at auction for more than $87,000.
