Read full article on original website
Related
26 Hilarious Photos That Will Make Even The Grumpiest S.O.B. Laugh Harder Than Tom Cruise
There are sophisticated, nuanced, and thought-provoking posts published on BuzzFeed...but this ain't one of 'em.
Kourtney Kardashian Goes Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit with Travis Barker & Son Reign Disick at Crossroads Kitchen Grand Opening
Kourtney Kardashian took an edgy approach to casual style while attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly opened Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday. The reality superstar and entrepreneur was accompanied at the grand opening by her husband Travis Barker and her youngest child Reign Disick from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. For the outing, Kardashian donned a sheer long-sleeve top that featured a large graphic print at the center. She complemented the piece with a black plunging bralette. Sticking to a chill vibe, the Lemme founder parted her short tresses on the side and accessorized with dark shades. Travis...
25 Mind-Blowing Transformations Of Male Celebrities That Might Change The Way You Look At Them Forever
Don't mind if I do, Andy Samberg 👀.
Q985
Rockford, IL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0