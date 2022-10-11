Read full article on original website
MLB Division Series Sunday: Yankees on the brink of elimination
Three matchups in the division series round of the 2022 MLB playoffs ended Saturday, but one game remains on Sunday -- and one of baseball's most historic franchises is playing for its season. The New York Yankees have a must-win American League Division Series Game 4 against the Cleveland Guardians,...
Phillies fans still buzzing from first NLCS berth in over a decade
Red October continues in South Philadelphia as the Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday and fans couldn't be more excited.
San Diego's deadline decisions finally pay off big with NLDS win
SAN DIEGO -- The players came together to form a haphazard circle in the middle of the San Diego Padres' clubhouse, at times bouncing to hip-hop and spraying champagne in unison. Peter Seidler, the owner, stood off to the side, close enough to witness the madness but far enough to be spared from it. Ten years ago, Seidler, the grandson of celebrated Los Angeles Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley, purchased this franchise with outsized expectations: the goal of the Padres taking over both their city and their division.
Padres eliminate Dodgers, advance to NLCS for 1st time since 1998
SAN DIEGO -- Nights like these, when the weekend arrives and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in town, don't often feel like a home-field advantage for the San Diego Padres. So many Dodgers fans make the 125-mile drive south that Petco Park is often called "Dodger Stadium South" when the two teams match up. But that wasn't the case on Friday and Saturday. Petco Park, which had waited 16 years to host fans for a postseason game, was stuffed with locals who rooted hard for the Padres and filled this ballpark with "Beat L.A." chants that at times felt deafening. And when Josh Hader recorded the final out, capping a thrilling 5-3 victory in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the place erupted in joy.
Lack of timely hitting has Dodgers facing early playoff exit vs. Padres
SAN DIEGO -- Time after time, the Los Angeles Dodgers have put themselves in premium run-scoring opportunities and failed to capitalize. An 0-for-8 showing with runners in scoring position in Wednesday's Game 2 of the National League Division Series was followed by an 0-for-9 showing in Friday's Game 3. Their hitless streak in those situations has extended to 19 at-bats, tied for their longest rut of the season and marking their longest in a single playoff since 1981. Now their dominant season -- of 111 wins and a plus-334 run-differential, tied for the fourth-largest in history -- is on the verge of ending at the hands of the same San Diego Padres team they steamrolled over the previous six months. The postseason can often feel this sudden.
Padres look to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Dodgers
LINE: Padres -180, Dodgers +155. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Padres lead the series 2-1 and can advance to the NLCS with a victory. San Diego is 89-73 overall and 44-37 in home games....
Astros vs. Mariners Game 3: Jeremy Peña's home run helps Houston win ALDS in 18th inning
The Astros and Mariners' pitching staffs were battling in a scoreless game before Houston's rookie broke through.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook gives context to viral videos
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- After several videos went viral making it appear Russell Westbrook was intentionally distancing himself from teammates during the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, the veteran guard offered context to debunk any signs of discord. In one video, shot on a...
