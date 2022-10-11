Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch
The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton gets angry; Matt Carpenter’s return | 6 takeaways
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton isn’t someone you want to tick off. The guy could probably bench press a Volvo after bending a frying pan. His arms are like dock rope. Yet, plate umpire Jeremie Rehak tempted fate by getting on Stanton’s bad side as the Yankees lost to the Guardians, 4-2, in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News
Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
Bruce Sutter dead at 69: Hall of Fame pitcher who won World Series in 1980s sadly dies
BRUCE SUTTER has sadly passed away at the age of 69. The Hall of Fame pitcher's death was announced on Thursday morning. Sutter was a member of St Louis Cardinals' 1982 World Series winning team. He played in Major League Baseball from 1976 to 1988 with three different teams. The...
MLB・
Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach
Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
Mike Francesa on Yankees’ series: Bob Costas ‘is driving everybody crazy!’
Mike Francesa would like you to know that Bob Costas is making him cuckoo. Maybe not as much as the Yankees’ bullpen, but both are testing his sanity, because the Yankees can’t close and Costas won’t close his mouth. Costas, who returned to call play-by-play for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road
Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
Phillies NLCS tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park
The Phillies are going to the NLCS. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB NLCS after defeating the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday. They’ll face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 (10/18/22).
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Yankees’ Luis Severino shocked Clay Holmes wasn’t used in epic collapse: ‘He’s our closer!’
CLEVELAND — Yankees Game 3 starter Luis Severino looked and sounded disgusted while talking to reporters 15 minutes after the worst loss of the season, an epic meltdown that put the Yankees on the brink of elimination in their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. Severino wanted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillies make call on Game 4 starting pitcher as they try to clinch spot in NLCS
Phillies manager Rob Thomson had been keeping his National League Division Series Game 4 starter close to the vest since the beginning of this round. After Friday’s 9-1 victory gave the Phillies a two-games-to-one-lead in the best-of-five series, Thomson said he is opting for Noah Syndergaard to pitch a possible clincher.
Phillies fans still buzzing from first NLCS berth in over a decade
Red October continues in South Philadelphia as the Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday and fans couldn't be more excited.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone explains stunning decision not to use Clay Holmes
CLEVELAND — Maybe analytics have developed a whole new definition for the word emergency?. Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t turn to closer Clay Holmes only to watch Clarke Schmidt blow it in the ninth inning of a 6-5 loss to the Guardians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday.
Mets’ Billy Eppler, Jacob deGrom talk about ace’s future plans
That’s the big questions now that theNew York Mets are done for the year. The season came to a close Sunday after a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa kicks himself | ‘Cost us the game’ vs. Guardians
CLEVELAND — A reporter asked Isiah Kiner-Falefa what the mood was around the Yankees after they had just suffered a devastating playoff loss. He could only speak for himself — and it wasn’t good. “I’m just disappointed in myself,” he said after a trio of defensive misplays...
Yankees better rebound after Game 3 catastrophe ... or all hell is going to break loose | Klapisch
CLEVELAND — If the Yankees’ season ends Sunday night at Progressive Field, they’ll have to answer to the breakdown in communication that cost them Game 3 of the Division Series — and it could spill over to a volatile off-season. The final moments of the 6-5...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 3