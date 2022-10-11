Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Brazen burglars hit three homes in one Logan neighborhood
LOGAN, Utah — There are a lot of people heading to Logan right now. The fall colors are something to see. While most people see beauty, though, someone this week also saw opportunity. “Growing up, I never felt like I would ever get robbed,” Alexis Parkinson said. “That was...
KSLTV
Nuisance deer in Bountiful are euthanized, given to families in need
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — They can be cute, but in Bountiful even Bambi can be a nuisance. “They can cause a lot of problems. A lot of damage to yards and to gardens,” Bountiful City Manager Gary Hill said. Hill also says some deer have become a public safety...
Two teens charged as adults in fatal Salt Lake City carjacking attempt
Two teens have been charged as adults after a fatal carjacking attempt in Salt Lake City this September, according to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
SNAPPED: Photo Friday, A wildlife hotspot 5 miles from Kimball Junction
PARK CITY, Utah — Finding wildlife is not always easy, depending on the weather, the terrain, and many other factors. There is, however, one area that has been a consistent […]
Bountiful dog dies after deer attack in front lawn
Security video captures the stare-down between a deer and a defenseless dachshund, capturing the final moment before an attack.
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah officials decry the dangers of new “rainbow” fentanyl
SALT LAKE CITY — The synthetic opioid, fentanyl, is dangerous enough, Utah safety officials said at a press conference today. But, with the increasing trend of fake fentanyl pills and the addition of color to create the new “rainbow fentanyl,” officials are concerned that the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States could become worse.
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
Gephardt Daily
New details released in shooting over cigarette at Salt Lake City motel
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new details on the shooting of a man at Salt Lake City’s Wasatch Inn after an argument over a cigarette. The victim, whose name has not been released, is a 38-year-old man who is on...
VIDEO: International Space Station passes over Salt Lake City
Let's hope everyone in northern Utah looked up and said "cheese!" early Friday when the International Space Station passed overhead.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD asks public to avoid area near SWAT standoff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team is on scene of “a tactical incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street,” according to a Saturday morning press release issued by SLCPD. The community is being asked...
TRAX train hits car in downtown SLC, which then hits pedestrian
A pedestrian was hit by a car that crashed into a TRAX train Friday evening in downtown Salt Lake City.
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
Data breach at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints claims basic personal information
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints some of its computer systems were breached in late March, resulting in unauthorized access to the personal data of members of the Church.
Which U.S. city is the worst to drive in?
Which city has the worst drivers? Which city has the best drivers? What a new WalletHub study says about the best and worst places to drive.
Herald-Journal
Logan police investigating series of home burglaries, firearm thefts
The Logan City Police Department is investigating an apparent string of residential burglaries that resulted in multiple stolen firearms in Logan’s Island neighborhood. According to Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley, the thefts occurred at three different homes located between Main Street and 500 East in the south part of the neighborhood. Hooley said the thefts occurred in the daytime hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Ski Magazine ranks Deer Valley second for best resort in the west, Park City Mountain drops 17 spots to last place
PARK CITY, Utah — Ski Magazine released its annual rankings of the top 30 ski resorts in the West on October 13, with some surprising changes on its list. Park […]
Salt Lake City Police make six arrests within two hours in ‘proactive policing’
A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol unit made six arrests in just over an hour in the ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 13 as part of an ongoing Revised Crime Control Plan
ksl.com
Man eating at Salt Lake McDonald's knocked out in random attack, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what detectives believe was a random attack at a fast food restaurant in the Ballpark neighborhood that left one person temporarily unconscious. On Tuesday, Oscar Valdez, 28, walked into McDonald's, 2064 S. 300 West, went up to a 26-year-old man,...
