Evanston, WY

KSLTV

Brazen burglars hit three homes in one Logan neighborhood

LOGAN, Utah — There are a lot of people heading to Logan right now. The fall colors are something to see. While most people see beauty, though, someone this week also saw opportunity. “Growing up, I never felt like I would ever get robbed,” Alexis Parkinson said. “That was...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah officials decry the dangers of new “rainbow” fentanyl

SALT LAKE CITY — The synthetic opioid, fentanyl, is dangerous enough, Utah safety officials said at a press conference today. But, with the increasing trend of fake fentanyl pills and the addition of color to create the new “rainbow fentanyl,” officials are concerned that the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States could become worse.
UTAH STATE
Public Safety
deseret.com

Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation

Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Logan police investigating series of home burglaries, firearm thefts

The Logan City Police Department is investigating an apparent string of residential burglaries that resulted in multiple stolen firearms in Logan’s Island neighborhood. According to Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley, the thefts occurred at three different homes located between Main Street and 500 East in the south part of the neighborhood. Hooley said the thefts occurred in the daytime hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
LOGAN, UT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

