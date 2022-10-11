Read full article on original website
Cave Rescue in the Black Hills; Here’s how the 18 hour event unfolded
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A series of events took place, starting on Friday, Oct. 7, that resulted in a caver getting stuck for 18 hours. Here’s how the events unfolded:. With over 500 known, and many yet to be discovered, caves in the Black Hills, you would think that this would be a more common occurrence. However, the last time that something like this happened in the Black Hills was in 1989 at Wind Cave, when Rachel Cox was lost for 37 hours.
South Dakota Real Estate: Check out these 3 homes in the Black Hills area listed for under $500,000
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you are looking for a new home, consider checking out these three houses in the Black Hills area that are all listed under $500,000. These listings will have open houses over the weekend as well. For more open house events in the Black Hills,...
Football: Check out 51 photos and highlights from RC Central, Belle Fourche and RC Christian
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – With the high school football season winding down, teams continue to battle for playoff spots. The Belle Fourche Broncs are currently fighting for the eighth and final playoff spot in Class 11A. Unfortunately, the Broncs weren’t able to make up any ground on Friday night....
LOOK: Check out over 60 PHOTOS from high school football action on Friday night
There were a lot of exciting high school football games on Friday, Oct. 14. Take a look at over 60 of our favorite photos from football games at Rapid City Central, Sturgis, Belle Fourche and Rapid City Christian.
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 9-14
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Q&A with Rowan Grace: Learn more about the Rapid City native’s experience on NBC’s “The Voice”. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device...
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sturgis shuts out Douglas to get back to .500
STURGIS, S.D. – As the temperatures start to cool off, things are heating up in high school football. The Sturgis Scoopers hosted the Douglas Patriots in the final Friday night of the regular season. Sturgis dominated throughout the game and defeated Douglas, 27-0. The Scoopers improve to 4-4 on...
City of Box Elder awarded $12M in loans to address water woes
BOX ELDER, S.D. — Box Elder is sometimes a place where there’s too much water…. In their efforts to remedy the aging infrastructure, the City of Box Elder reached out to the State of South Dakota for help – and got it. “WE’RE EXCITED ABOUT THIS”
Here are the three Black Hills rodeos among the PRCA’s nominees for their annual awards banquet
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The PRCA has released its list of nominees for its annual awards banquet coming up in December. This year, three local rodeos are once again in the running for rodeo of the year. Rodeo Rapid City:. Rodeo Rapid City is among the top five nominees...
Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation holding annual Gallantly Forward Gala Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation‘s ninth-annual Gallantly Forward Gala will be held Saturday, at The Monument LaCroix Hall. The doors open at 5 p.m. and event ceremonies start at 5:45 p.m. What will happen during the gala?. The gala has a social hour, dinner,...
Stevens defeats Lincoln to win State AA Boys Soccer Title
TEA, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens boys soccer team captured the Class ‘AA’ State Championship on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln. Zack Williams led the Raiders with two goals. Plus, Gabe Cox and Sam Tschetter also netted goals for Stevens. Stevens senior...
UPDATE: Police released image of the suspect truck from LaCrosse hit-and-run
UPDATE: Police detectives have recovered an image of the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident. According to the Rapid City Police Department, at around 12:25 a.m. on Friday a pickup truck crashed into a juvenile female at the intersection of LaCrosse Street and Van Buren Street, killing her. Witnesses said the truck fled the scene southbound after the impact.
