Environment

newscenter1.tv

Cave Rescue in the Black Hills; Here’s how the 18 hour event unfolded

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A series of events took place, starting on Friday, Oct. 7, that resulted in a caver getting stuck for 18 hours. Here’s how the events unfolded:. With over 500 known, and many yet to be discovered, caves in the Black Hills, you would think that this would be a more common occurrence. However, the last time that something like this happened in the Black Hills was in 1989 at Wind Cave, when Rachel Cox was lost for 37 hours.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 9-14

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Q&A with Rowan Grace: Learn more about the Rapid City native’s experience on NBC’s “The Voice”. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sturgis shuts out Douglas to get back to .500

STURGIS, S.D. – As the temperatures start to cool off, things are heating up in high school football. The Sturgis Scoopers hosted the Douglas Patriots in the final Friday night of the regular season. Sturgis dominated throughout the game and defeated Douglas, 27-0. The Scoopers improve to 4-4 on...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

City of Box Elder awarded $12M in loans to address water woes

BOX ELDER, S.D. — Box Elder is sometimes a place where there’s too much water…. In their efforts to remedy the aging infrastructure, the City of Box Elder reached out to the State of South Dakota for help – and got it. “WE’RE EXCITED ABOUT THIS”
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Stevens defeats Lincoln to win State AA Boys Soccer Title

TEA, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens boys soccer team captured the Class ‘AA’ State Championship on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln. Zack Williams led the Raiders with two goals. Plus, Gabe Cox and Sam Tschetter also netted goals for Stevens. Stevens senior...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Police released image of the suspect truck from LaCrosse hit-and-run

UPDATE: Police detectives have recovered an image of the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident. According to the Rapid City Police Department, at around 12:25 a.m. on Friday a pickup truck crashed into a juvenile female at the intersection of LaCrosse Street and Van Buren Street, killing her. Witnesses said the truck fled the scene southbound after the impact.
RAPID CITY, SD

