ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save Big on Everything Garmin With Prime’s Early Access Sale

By Justin Park
The Drive
The Drive
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44EDyD_0iUHTAvH00 Amazon

If you’ve been eyeing one of Garmin’s watches, fitness trackers, or navigation gadgets but were hesitating to drop the cash for its premium-brand pricing, Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access deals might be your best shot to find them for a lot less.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Every Prime Early Access Sale We’ve Covered So Far

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra

Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bike#Amazon Prime Day#Power Up#Garmin Gpsmap#Garmin Vivoactive#Garmin Striker Cast Sonar#Utv#Early Access Prime Sale
CNET

Black Friday Savings Are Here Already With Early Deals at Target

We're still over a month away from Black Friday, but retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings. Amazon will be kicking off its holiday shopping season next week with its Prime Early Access Sale, but it looks like Target has beaten the online retailer to the punch this year with its own selection early of deals. Right now, you can shop a selection of early Black Friday savings on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and much more, and Target will be adding new deals every week as we get closer to Black Friday.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Kitchn

I’m a Shopping Director and I’ve Been Using This Air Fryer Exclusively for 10 Months — It’s Also on Sale for Prime Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In the past 10 months, I’ve cooked dinner for my husband and I exclusively with the Instant Vortex Air Fryer. Meals take 30 minutes from prep to table, and the versatile, convenient appliance is easy-to-use — and even easier to clean. I’d pay full-price for my beloved air fryer, but thankfully, you don’t have to. It’s on major sale during Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale starting today, October 11, and running through October 12, for $69.99 instead of the usual $139.99, which is only a few dollars more than its lowest price ever — and IMO, worth every single penny.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Garmin Running Smartwatches at eBay: Up to 50% off

Save on a variety of new and refurbished GPS and running watches. Shop Now at eBay Tips Pictured is the Certified Refurb Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Smartwatch for $99.99. (You'd pay $60 more for it new at Walmart).
ELECTRONICS
daystech.org

Level Lock+ Smart Lock With Home Key Support Launches in Apple Retail Stores

One of the Wallet features introduced in iOS 15 final yr was help for dwelling keys, which lets customers add digital keys for suitable HomeKit door locks to the Wallet app on their iPhone and Apple Watch. Few third-party sensible dwelling locks help dwelling key but, however at present, Apple...
NFL
Digital Trends

Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 get giant discounts today

If you don’t own a smartwatch yet, or if you want to upgrade from an outdated one, you should check out Amazon’s smartwatch deals. Whether you want a Samsung Galaxy Watch to pair with your Android-powered smartphone or an Apple Watch to connect to your iPhone, the retailer is offering discounts on a variety of models — there’s surely an offer that will meet your needs and budget.
ELECTRONICS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy