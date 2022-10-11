Save Big on Everything Garmin With Prime’s Early Access Sale
Amazon
If you’ve been eyeing one of Garmin’s watches, fitness trackers, or navigation gadgets but were hesitating to drop the cash for its premium-brand pricing, Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access deals might be your best shot to find them for a lot less.
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT Multisport GPS Watch (60 percent off)
- Garmin InReach Mini (6 percent off)
- Garmin GPSMAP 86i (12 percent off)
- Garmin DriveSmart Traffic GPS Navigator (47 percent off)
- Garmin GPSMAP 66s Handheld GPS (44 percent off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch (43 percent off)
- Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch (40 percent off)
- Garmin TacX Boost Indoor Bike Trainer (34 percent off)
- Garmin Fenix 6 Multisport GPS Watch (34 percent off)
- Garmin Striker Cast Sonar (22 percent off)
- Garmin vivofit jr. Kid’s Fitness Tracker (14 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .
