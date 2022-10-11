Your DJI Deals Await With Prime’s Early Access Sale
Amazon
DJI is king-of-the hill in terms of price and quality, but there’s no getting around it: a good drone costs a lot . At least, they do when they’re retailing at full price. That’s why I vowed to buy my first drone when DJI had a good sale, and boy, it has. If you’ve been thinking about getting a drone, action camera, or gimbal, don’t let these deals pass you by because we don’t know when we’ll see them again.
- DJI Mavic Mini Combo (10 percent off)
- DJI FPV Combo (23 percent off)
- DJI Mavic 3 (7 percent off)
- DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo (15 percent off)
- DJI Air 2S Drone Fly More Combo (20 percent off)
- DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer (20 percent off)
- DJI Mavic Air 2 Intelligent Flight Battery (44 percent off)
- DJI FPV Fly More Kit (7 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .
