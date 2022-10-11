ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

DLimaz Studio
5d ago

Damn.. 15 year old gone too soon and had their whole life ahead of them. The B/S NEEDS to STOP!! Parents need to teach their children effective communication skills and how to act in public. At what point does it stop?

NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Brothers suspected in fatal Linden shooting of 38-year-old in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two brothers charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man in the Linden area last month have been arrested. Christian Capers, 34, and Damon Capers, 35, were taken into custody by the Columbus Division of Police Thursday night. The brothers were two of three men police issued arrest warrants for in the death of 38-year-old Mario Copeland.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

25-year-old struck twice in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital after being shot twice on W. Broad Street on Thursday. Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Broad St. around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the victim, 25, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, two injured in northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a crash overnight Saturday in northeast Columbus, per Columbus police. A police dispatcher told NBC4 officers went to the intersection of Sunbury Road and Morse Road just before 1:30 a.m. after a one vehicle crash. At the scene, authorities found three […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. Police arrested Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, on Thursday for shooting 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Reed’s death marks the 111th homicide so […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pistol-whip victim shoots his attacker in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old Columbus man who was allegedly pistol whipped on Thursday fended off his attacker, sending the suspect to the hospital. Around 10:30 p.m., Columbus police received a call from a man claiming to have been pistol whipped several times by a 53-year-old male on the 200 block of Dana Avenue […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for suspects in robbery, attempted rape

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for two men in a robbery and attempted rape that occurred near Ohio State University’s campus Saturday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, a woman was asleep in her car on East 11th Avenue near North High Street before being woken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Boy, 13, dead in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing

Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
LOGAN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old arrested in King-Lincoln Bronzeville double murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police. Police say Omarion King was arrested Tuesday evening by SWAT officers just before 10 p.m. and charged with the shooting deaths of Eugene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting

According to NBC4i, a 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH

