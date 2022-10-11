Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
False Claims of Gunfire Scares Crowd at the State Fair of Texas Friday
Despite rumors, Dallas police found that there were no shots fired at The State Fair of Texas after receiving information about a shooting. According to the department, officers responded after receiving information regarding a shooting at Fair Park Friday night. After investigation, it was found that no shots were fired....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too
Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life
Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting. "So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora. Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter in Wrong-Way Crash That Left Dallas Officer Dead
Dallas police say a woman faces charges in the death of a Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 Tuesday night. Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work after police said a wrong-way driver hit him near Keist Boulevard just before midnight. He died Wednesday morning of unspecified injuries from the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Leaders Launch Community Reform Initiative to Reduce Violent Crime
Fort Worth leaders are launching a new initiative focused on community reform as an effort to reduce violent crime in the city’s south side. About two dozen community members gathered at the New Mount Rose Baptist Church on Thursday in a meeting called by Pastor Kyev Tatum. The meeting...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Vigil Held for 8-Year-Old Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver
Outside of S.S. Conner Elementary School Saturday, friends and family gathered for a bubble release in memory of 8-year-old Kaden Rainwater. "Where do we go from here? How do we find peace in such a tragedy?" said Principal Kiashan King. Rainwater was riding his scooter in his east Dallas apartment...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What a Kroger and Albertsons Merger Could Mean for North Texas Shoppers
When it comes to grocery shopping, people have their favorite stores. "I don't use Walmart,” Kroger shopper Jana Botibom said outside a store in Euless. “I don't use another store. I use Kroger." "If I'm being honest Boar's Head lunch meat brings me in here," Kroger shopper Dean...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mother of Dallas Officer Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver Prepares to Walk Alongside Another Family Facing Similar Tragedy
For 20 months, Kathy Penton has watched holidays and celebrations come and go weighed down by the absence of her son. “You keep waiting and looking at the door and you realize that he's not coming back through that door,” said Penton. It was Feb. 13, 2021, when she...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
LIVE RADAR: Cold Front Ahead with a Storm Threat for Some
The Storm Prediction Center has areas along the Red River with a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for severe thunderstorms, Sunday morning. The rain and storms look to arrive in the Metroplex by mid-morning. The timing in the immediate DFW area isn't very conducive for severe weather but a few isolated cells could contain small hail and damaging winds.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
25 Residents Forced Out After 3-Alarm Fire Rips Through Grand Prairie Apartment
Fire officials in Grand Prairie say a 3-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building Wednesday night and forced 25 people from their homes. The Grand Prairie Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Kensington Motor Lodge & Apartments on the 1900 block of Houston Street at about 8:45 p.m. where multiple callers reported black smoke and flames coming from a building.
Comments / 0