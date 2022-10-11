ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight’s low: 70 degrees | Tomorrow's High: 87 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: An isolated shower or storm could linger over Central Florida Friday evening, mostly south of I-4. Our front has slipped to our south and will stall out this weekend over South Florida. Just enough moisture could remain over areas along and south of I-4 for an isolated rain chance Saturday. Dry, sunshine looks to take over for most this weekend.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO