Volusia County beach officials urge caution amid major damage, debris from Ian
People visiting Volusia County’s beaches are seeing major damage left behind by Tropical Storm Ian. Beach Safety tells FOX 35 News there are several collapsed seawalls, damaged walkovers along with piles of debris.
More storm debris trucks added to Seminole County fleet
As storm debris cleanup continues across Central Florida, more trucks are being added to Seminole Counties fleet. As of Friday, there are 86 trucks riding through neighborhoods picking up storm debris. Next week, the county wants to add more.
Biketoberfest brings business to hurricane-damaged Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - There was some concern that damage from Hurricane Ian would keep people from coming to Biketoberfest this year. Judging by the crowds that showed up Friday, it seemed that was not the case. A lot of businesses are trying to make the most of that crowd...
OPD: Store owner kills 2 attempting to rob jewelry store
The Orlando Police Department said four people attempted to rob a jewelry store at the Magic Mall. Detectives said two were shot by the jewelry store owner and died from their injruries.
Airplay: Walk inside a larger-than-life art show in downtown Orlando
Experience color, light, and shape inside Architects of Air's "Airplay" art installation in downtown Orlando. The larger-than-life art installation is located on the front lawn of the Dr. Phillips Center. FOX 35's David Martin got a first look inside the exhibit.
Daytona Beach student athlete wins National Championship in javelin
Hailey Bruce is probably the best athlete at Father Lopez High School in Daytona Beach. She's a weightlifter, catcher for the softball team, star on the volleyball team, and last year added her fourth sport: track and field.
14 found living in 'deplorable' Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary home after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 people living in deplorable conditions with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
Orlando weather forecast: Cold front to bring chilly temperatures to Central Florida next week
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight’s low: 70 degrees | Tomorrow's High: 87 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: An isolated shower or storm could linger over Central Florida Friday evening, mostly south of I-4. Our front has slipped to our south and will stall out this weekend over South Florida. Just enough moisture could remain over areas along and south of I-4 for an isolated rain chance Saturday. Dry, sunshine looks to take over for most this weekend.
Weather Forecast: Oct. 13, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see dry air move over the region this weekend. There are still lingering rain chances on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.
Weekend Wonders: Come Out With Pride Festival
This weekend is the annual Come Out With Pride festival at Lake Eola Park in Downtown Orlando. There will be three stages, a parade, and a fireworks show.
