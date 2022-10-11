Read full article on original website
'A safe space here in Louisville': First Hispanic sorority founded at UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sororities are nothing new at the University of Louisville (UofL), but one organization is now breaking barriers. Gamma Phi Omega is the university's first Hispanic sorority, and it was founded in February 2022. Originally founded in 1991 at Indiana University, Gamma Phi Omega's founding members for...
'Come in and unpack that load': Louisville group provides counseling for men of color
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One local group is making sure men of color have a safe place to express themselves. The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is providing free counseling during the entire month of October -- specifically for young Black, Hispanic and Indigenous men. "Suicide rates for...
'You are so ready for this': Louisville Urban League president passes torch to new president
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over the past few years, the Louisville Urban League has strengthened its position as Louisville's most important civil rights organization. The woman who led it to that level -Sadiqa Reynolds- is leaving to work at an organization based in New York City, but announced her successor at a press conference on Friday, Oct. 14.
Code Louisville celebrates 700+ graduates from program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program getting graduates directly into tech careers celebrated placing more than 700 people in successful jobs on Thursday, Oct. 13. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined Code Louisville staff, graduates, mentors, employers and partners at Virtual Peaker in the NuLu Marketplace to celebrate significant milestones achieved by the software development and technology training program.
Louisville Urban League to announce next CEO
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who will it be?. The Louisville Urban League is expected to announce their next CEO on Friday. The new head will take over the role held by Sadiqa Reynolds, who announced in July she would be stepping down for a job in New York. Reynolds who...
Metro Council members, volunteers aim for cleaner, greener Louisville with community cleanups
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers did their part in helping the city become more cleaner and greener as they worked with Metro Council members during a community-wide cleanup Saturday. Council President David James and council member JeCorey Arthyr organized cleanup events in Park Hill and California neighborhoods. The council members...
JCPS annual ‘Showcase of Schools’ returns as district rolls out new student assignment plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) held its first school showcase since creating the new student assignment plan, rolled out in phases beginning with incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders and freshman next year. It's the district's first major overhaul in about 40 years. This is the only event...
Focusing on youth: Greenberg, Dieruf talk improving education & childcare in latest mayoral forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For weeks, Louisville's mayoral candidates have detailed their plans to improve public safety. But during Friday's forum, the focus was largely on education and giving the city's youth the best chance to succeed. Kentucky Youth Advocates hosted an hour-long discussion between Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican...
Waverly Hills Historical Society, Sanatorium owners end legal battle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It appears the legal battles over the Waverly Hills Sanatorium are over. According to a statement on their Facebook page, the Waverly Hills Historical Society and Charlie Mattingly have reached an agreement to resolve their issues. Both parties want to preserve Waverly Hills Sanatorium and said...
Southern Indiana events being held for families affected by infant, pregnancy loss
BORDEN, Ind. — A touching event will be held on Friday and Saturday for families affected by infant and pregnancy loss. The Remembrance Walk will take place on Friday, Oct. 14 at Borden Community Park to help honor the children that have lost their lives. The next day, on...
LMPD: Body recovered from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers said a body was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is awaiting the results of an autopsy after a body was pulled from the Ohio River. Just after 11:30 a.m. a caller to MetroSafe indicated that...
Maker's Mark announces new upcycling initiative to help environment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After enjoying your Maker’s Mark bourbon, the company says do not throw away the bottles, instead, turn them into something new. The company has launched a pilot initiative called, “Glass to Garden.”. During Maker’s Mark tasting events at select Kroger and Liquor Barn locations...
Kentucky Kingdom gives 'pumpkin experience' during fall season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom has announced their expanded fall season and for the first, time they are bringing you pumpkins. Every weekend through the month of October, the theme park will create an experience for park-goers by having towering pumpkin sculptures, 1,000 illuminated pumpkins and other displays. The...
Training course featuring impaired driving, texting simulator stops at Indiana high school
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — 'Arrive Alive' was the message the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KYTC) delivered to Jeffersontown High School students on Friday, Oct. 14. The training featured an SUV and a virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator designed to give students a chance to feel what driving impaired or distracted feels like, and the potential consequences.
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
Louisville brewery to open 'special new gathering place' in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Raise your glass to celebrate a Louisville-born craft brewery opening it's third taproom in the heart of the Highlands. This local brewery opened its flagship location in the Butchertown neighborhood in 2020 and its second location in the Anchorage community in 2021. TEN20 will start serving...
Louisville Pride Center officially opens on National Coming Out Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has officially opened the city's first LGBTQ+ community center in 40 years. On National Coming Out Day, the Louisville Pride Foundation and other community leaders held a ribbon cutting to make a years-long vision a reality. Starting Tuesday, the Louisville Pride Center will be open...
5 candidate forums you are invited to in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville community members are invited to five candidate forums between Oct. 10 and Oct. 13. According to a press release, as long as they don't run out of time, audience questions may be addressed in the forums. Invited candidates are expected to answer questions relevant to...
How this downtown Louisville spooky staple prepares for Halloween
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you love all things Halloween, Caufield's Novelty is the place to be. Since 1920, the novelty store has been for the unusual. "I believe that we are actually the oldest costume shop like this," Tracy C. Johnson said. "Family owned and operated in the country. We’re 102 years old."
Meade County's steel industry 'home run' for locals
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A rural Kentucky community is cashing in on a gamble it made more than 15 years ago, after purchasing a massive plot of land along the Ohio River hoping to attract businesses and boost its workforce. But David Pace never dreamed Meade County would hit it this big.
