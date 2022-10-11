ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS11

Code Louisville celebrates 700+ graduates from program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program getting graduates directly into tech careers celebrated placing more than 700 people in successful jobs on Thursday, Oct. 13. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined Code Louisville staff, graduates, mentors, employers and partners at Virtual Peaker in the NuLu Marketplace to celebrate significant milestones achieved by the software development and technology training program.
WHAS11

Louisville Urban League to announce next CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who will it be?. The Louisville Urban League is expected to announce their next CEO on Friday. The new head will take over the role held by Sadiqa Reynolds, who announced in July she would be stepping down for a job in New York. Reynolds who...
WHAS11

LMPD: Body recovered from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officers said a body was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is awaiting the results of an autopsy after a body was pulled from the Ohio River. Just after 11:30 a.m. a caller to MetroSafe indicated that...
WHAS11

Kentucky Kingdom gives 'pumpkin experience' during fall season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom has announced their expanded fall season and for the first, time they are bringing you pumpkins. Every weekend through the month of October, the theme park will create an experience for park-goers by having towering pumpkin sculptures, 1,000 illuminated pumpkins and other displays. The...
WHAS11

Training course featuring impaired driving, texting simulator stops at Indiana high school

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — 'Arrive Alive' was the message the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KYTC) delivered to Jeffersontown High School students on Friday, Oct. 14. The training featured an SUV and a virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator designed to give students a chance to feel what driving impaired or distracted feels like, and the potential consequences.
WHAS11

Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
WHAS11

5 candidate forums you are invited to in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville community members are invited to five candidate forums between Oct. 10 and Oct. 13. According to a press release, as long as they don't run out of time, audience questions may be addressed in the forums. Invited candidates are expected to answer questions relevant to...
WHAS11

Meade County's steel industry 'home run' for locals

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A rural Kentucky community is cashing in on a gamble it made more than 15 years ago, after purchasing a massive plot of land along the Ohio River hoping to attract businesses and boost its workforce. But David Pace never dreamed Meade County would hit it this big.
