Read full article on original website
Related
butlerradio.com
Concordia Hosting Fall Workshop At The Mansion
A fall-themed workshop for youth affected by the death of a loved one and their caregivers will be held this weekend. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a “Pumpkins, Leaves, and Copper Trees” event on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Mansion in Butler.
butlerradio.com
Craft Bazaar In Harrisville
Those looking to get an early jump on some holiday shopping are invited to attend a show this weekend. A Craft Bazaar is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company. Admission and parking are both free. Also, the kitchen will be open...
butlerradio.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
Even though the Butler Area Public Library remains temporarily closed, residents are still welcome to take advantage of materials and activities being offered during the upcoming week. Kids will be able to pick up a Bubble Print Pumpkin kit on Monday in the entryway on a first come, first served...
Fort Ligonier Days marches on as 'go-to' fall event for many families
Fort Ligonier Days is a homecoming for many who visit or participate in the annual festival — whether or not they grew up in the Ligonier area. Members of Joyce Mowery’s family have been coming to the event for about three decades. “This is kind of a tradition,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6-year-old Plum boy gets heartwarming welcome back to school after finishing chemo
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Most 6-year-olds aren't excited to go to school, but first-grader Nico Brikis couldn't wait. Nico's mom Kelsey said he hadn't been back to the Holy Family Catholic School in Plum since he was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in August of 2020. But on Thursday, he had his very last chemo treatment and got his port removed. He's now in remission.Kelsey said Nico saw a video of another young boy with a similar condition getting a huge welcome back to school and he loved it. She contacted Holy Family Catholic who she said was happy to welcome him back on Friday.But Nico wasn't just greeted by his fellow first graders. The entire school came out for him. A nearly minute-long video shows him walking down the hallway ringing the bell as his schoolmates applaud. Kelsey said Nico was so excited to be back and was surprised when he saw her crying happy tears. She said she hopes Nico's story can inspire others to have hope.
butlerradio.com
Butler County Chamber of Commerce to Host Community Champion Luncheon
A Community Champion luncheon to honor the Butler Health System will take place tomorrow. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Concordia at Cabot Haven 1 Dining Room. Butler Health System is being honored by the Butler County Chamber of Commerce for their service...
wtae.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh
Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
Get Marty: Cake Walk for two amazing veterans from our friends at Oakmont Bakery
This is big people. Huge. It’s time for a Cake Walk from our friends at Oakmont Bakery and we’re doubling up the deliciousness. We’ve got two custom cakes ready to go for two amazing men.
IN THIS ARTICLE
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar
There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel and more
—- The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a sale of paintings, jewelry and ornaments by artist Sheree Daugherty Nov. 5-6 at its Beechwood Farms auditorium. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. —- Hampton Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on...
wcn247.com
Homecoming: No Dogs Allowed
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. -- As one of the most eventful days is coming, it is important to remember there will be no pets allowed on the premises of the athletic facilities--with the exception of registered service dogs. According to Director of Public Safety Phillip Lenz, pet prohibition is because of...
Lego event coming to Monroeville
MONROEVILLE — Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30. There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
macaronikid.com
Spooky Halloween Houses in the South Hills Worth a Drive-by
Are you looking for some of the best decorated houses in Pittsburgh this October? Take your family on a drive-by adventure through the South Hills to visit some wonderfully decorated haunted houses and neighborhoods this Halloween. Here are some houses submitted by our readers that we hear are definitely worth checking out!
pittsburghmagazine.com
Café on the Corner Serves Soul Food in Pittsburgh With A Side of Community Service
Michael Blackwell makes the best gumbo this side of The Big Easy. There’s always a pot of seafood stew simmering at Café on the Corner, the North Side eatery he opened with his wife, Lateresa Blackwell, in 2014. Folks from all walks of life stop by for soul...
Police search for missing person from Castle Shannon
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are asking for help in locating a missing person from Castle Shannon in Allegheny County. According to Castle Shannon Police, Emily Stalter, 32, has been missing since Oct. 10 at Trade Joe’s in Upper St. Clair, PA. Her vehicle was located on a private road in West Mead Township near […]
Party time for Kiski Junction bridge; trail project to link 140 miles of trails
Armstrong Trails is throwing an outdoor party next Friday to celebrate the acquisition of a 14-mile railroad corridor and a bridge to link 140 miles of trails. The free public party will be held at the Kiski Junction Railroad train station in Gilpin’s Schenley section. The event will feature...
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
Former Hempfield grocery store set to become entertainment venue
Brothers Bobby and Chris Hogue are in the middle of designing a new entertainment venue at a former Hempfield grocery store, but they already know there’s nothing quite like it in the region. 814 Lanes & Games is set to open next year at the former Shop ’n Save...
Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials working to close 'middle gap'
Officials for the Westmoreland Heritage Trail are working to find a way around — or underneath as it turns out — Route 66 as they work to close a 4-mile middle gap that will create an uninterrupted hiking and biking path from Trafford to Saltsburg. While acquiring land...
Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost
Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
Comments / 0