ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Concordia Hosting Fall Workshop At The Mansion

A fall-themed workshop for youth affected by the death of a loved one and their caregivers will be held this weekend. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a “Pumpkins, Leaves, and Copper Trees” event on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Mansion in Butler.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Craft Bazaar In Harrisville

Those looking to get an early jump on some holiday shopping are invited to attend a show this weekend. A Craft Bazaar is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company. Admission and parking are both free. Also, the kitchen will be open...
HARRISVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs

Even though the Butler Area Public Library remains temporarily closed, residents are still welcome to take advantage of materials and activities being offered during the upcoming week. Kids will be able to pick up a Bubble Print Pumpkin kit on Monday in the entryway on a first come, first served...
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranberry Township, PA
Society
Butler County, PA
Society
City
Cranberry Township, PA
County
Butler County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS Pittsburgh

6-year-old Plum boy gets heartwarming welcome back to school after finishing chemo

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Most 6-year-olds aren't excited to go to school, but first-grader Nico Brikis couldn't wait. Nico's mom Kelsey said he hadn't been back to the Holy Family Catholic School in Plum since he was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in August of 2020. But on Thursday, he had his very last chemo treatment and got his port removed. He's now in remission.Kelsey said Nico saw a video of another young boy with a similar condition getting a huge welcome back to school and he loved it. She contacted Holy Family Catholic who she said was happy to welcome him back on Friday.But Nico wasn't just greeted by his fellow first graders. The entire school came out for him. A nearly minute-long video shows him walking down the hallway ringing the bell as his schoolmates applaud. Kelsey said Nico was so excited to be back and was surprised when he saw her crying happy tears. She said she hopes Nico's story can inspire others to have hope.
PLUM, PA
wtae.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh

Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Children And Youth#Grace Community Church#Local Life#Ghouls#Localevent#Festival#The Backpack Program
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar

There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel and more

—- The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is hosting a sale of paintings, jewelry and ornaments by artist Sheree Daugherty Nov. 5-6 at its Beechwood Farms auditorium. The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. —- Hampton Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on...
SHARPSBURG, PA
wcn247.com

Homecoming: No Dogs Allowed

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. -- As one of the most eventful days is coming, it is important to remember there will be no pets allowed on the premises of the athletic facilities--with the exception of registered service dogs. According to Director of Public Safety Phillip Lenz, pet prohibition is because of...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Lego event coming to Monroeville

MONROEVILLE — Brick Fest Live is coming to the Monroeville Convention Center October 29 and 30. There will be more than one million bricks on display with interactive building activities, car racing, a glow-in-the-dark world, and life-sized creations in the immersive “Bricks Around the World” feature, according to a news release.
MONROEVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
macaronikid.com

Spooky Halloween Houses in the South Hills Worth a Drive-by

Are you looking for some of the best decorated houses in Pittsburgh this October? Take your family on a drive-by adventure through the South Hills to visit some wonderfully decorated haunted houses and neighborhoods this Halloween. Here are some houses submitted by our readers that we hear are definitely worth checking out!
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Police search for missing person from Castle Shannon

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are asking for help in locating a missing person from Castle Shannon in Allegheny County. According to Castle Shannon Police, Emily Stalter, 32, has been missing since Oct. 10 at Trade Joe’s in Upper St. Clair, PA. Her vehicle was located on a private road in West Mead Township near […]
CASTLE SHANNON, PA
Roger Marsh

Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost

Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy