Winnebago County, IA

CDBG Grant Awarded to Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake is the beneficiary of part of a grant to improve the sanitary sewer system in the community. The city will receive $250,000 toward the project which is estimated to cost $683,800. The Community Development Block Grant totals more than $3.3 million and was awarded equally to nine different...
CRYSTAL LAKE, IA
Winnebago County Family Fall Festival is Sunday

The Winnebago County Iowa State Extension office in Thompson is hosting the annual Family Fall festival on Sunday from 2 to 4:30pm at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds in Thompson. Youth Director Cassie Armstrong says a number of activities are planned. Program Coordinator Lori Nelson says a new event this year...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
North Iowa Outdoors: Autumn Stargazing Program Scheduled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be holding an Autumn Stargazing program at Thorpe Park on Friday evening, October 21 st . The program will be held in the parking lot near the cabin beginning at 7:00 PM and will last 45-60 minutes. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on “I”/345 th Street.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
Grafton 4H to Hold a “Fire Up”

On Sunday, November 6 th the Worth County Extension Service and 4-H Leaders of the Grafton Green Clovers 4-H Club will be hosting a public “4-H Fire-Up” at the Grafton Community Center at 5:00 P.M. in the afternoon. This special, informational meeting will help educate our Grafton area families about the importance of 4-H and what it can bring to their lives.
GRAFTON, IA
Agnes M. (Becker) Frank

Agnes M. (Becker) Frank, 72, of Algona passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, following a long battle with ovarian cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Cecelia Church, 715 East North Street in Algona. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wesley.
ALGONA, IA

