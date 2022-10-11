On Sunday, November 6 th the Worth County Extension Service and 4-H Leaders of the Grafton Green Clovers 4-H Club will be hosting a public “4-H Fire-Up” at the Grafton Community Center at 5:00 P.M. in the afternoon. This special, informational meeting will help educate our Grafton area families about the importance of 4-H and what it can bring to their lives.

