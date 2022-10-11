Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Bitcoin Store partners with Acquired.com to revamp cryptocurrency wallets
Bitcoin Store, the cryptocurrency exchange platform, has partnered with payment specialists Acquired.com to deliver innovative cryptocurrency wallets. The collaboration aims to improve fiat on-ramp and off-ramp functionality for Bitcoin Store’s customers. For this, the London-based company has integrated credit and debit card payments into their cryptocurrency wallet solution. Bitcoin...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Core Teachings And Wily Swine” – Leigh Pepper, 10x Banking in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Ugly back-office systems can’t be masked by layering on colourful tech – new thinking is needed, says Leigh Pepper, Chief Product Officer for 10x Banking. The phrase ‘lipstick on a pig’ has become the favourite fintech idiom to describe banks’ approaches to transformation, capturing the attempt to jazz up the UI and transform the UX by changing a form from a single page into individual screens, to capture my name and feel more like Apple.
ffnews.com
Data Enrichment Partnership with Percayso Powers Up Insurtech Motor Insurer Zixty
Insurance data intelligence provider, Percayso Inform, today announces that it has been appointed to develop and deliver a bespoke data enrichment solution to support the revolutionary new motor insurer, Zixty. Zixty provides a fully-digital customer experience initially offering short term private vehicle insurance from 60 minutes to 28 days. The...
ffnews.com
CapitalRise Hits £200m Prime Property Loan Origination Milestone
Leading prime property finance firm CapitalRise today announces it has successfully originated more than £200m in loans, funding developments across London and the Home Counties to the value of over £640m. The firm lent just under half (£99m) of this milestone figure in the 12 months to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffnews.com
The Personal Data Revolution Set to Change the Business Landscape – an Event Showing You the Future That’s Happening Now
In the 5 short years since the CMA initiated Open Banking in the UK, over 6 million people have made use of available services – so while it is still in its infancy, the drive behind open banking is clear and is already beginning to progress into the wider scope of open finance.
ffnews.com
EQT Infrastructure broadens investor base in GlobalConnect
EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure III and IV funds (“EQT Infrastructure”) have signed an agreement to sell a minority stake in GlobalConnect (the “Company”) to Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”). Having been invested in the Company since 2017, EQT Infrastructure will remain as the largest owner following the closing of the transaction.
ffnews.com
Hoowla Integrates LMS Confirmly to Protect Money Transfers From Fraud
LMS, the UK’s leading provider of conveyancing services, today announces the integration of confirmly, its fast, trusted, and secure identity checking technology, with Hoowla, the award winning legal case management software provider. Hoowla is now able to offer its customers access to confirmly, which uses law firm identity checking...
ffnews.com
Cowbell Appoints David Junius to Serve as First Chief Financial Officer
Cowbell, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced David Junius‘ appointment as its first Chief Financial Officer. Junius joins in the wake of Cowbell debuting Adaptive Cyber Insurance, its dynamic, revolutionary approach to insure constantly changing risk. “I am looking forward to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffnews.com
Phoenix Closes $100 Million in Series A Round
Browser-derived super app, Phoenix, announced recently that it has closed a 100 million USD Series-A fundraising round. A renowned sovereign fund participated in the round alongside previous strategic investors including top internet companies and tech-focused funds. Since its Nigeria launch in late 2019, the super app has served over 400 million users in Africa, Asia, and Latin America with a built-in search engine, content feeds, productivity tools and a range of localized in-app features.
ffnews.com
FCA fines Gatehouse Bank £1.5m for poor anti-money laundering checks
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Gatehouse Bank Plc £1,584,100 for significant weakness in its financial crime systems and controls. Between June 2014 and July 2017 Gatehouse failed to conduct sufficient checks on its customers based in countries with a higher risk of money laundering and terrorist financing. Gatehouse also failed to undertake the correct checks when some of the customers were classed as Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).
ffnews.com
Icertis Launches Contract Intelligence Solution for Banking and Financial Services
Icertis, a contract intelligence company, today announced the launch of Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for Banking and Financial Services. The CLM solution is packaged with out-of-the-box functionality that includes a range of contract types, rules to identify obligations, and workflow and reporting to support specific challenges in business processes across front, middle, and corporate offices of Banking and Financial Services organisations.
ffnews.com
Digital Assets & SWIFT’s Help | Nick Kerigan | SWIFT
Nick Kerigan, Managing Director & Head of Innovation at SWIFT sits down with Ali Paterson to discuss digital assets and the ways that SWIFT are helping manage them. In the period of crossroads we current;y face when it comes to the adoption of digital assets, SWIFT aims to help by performing functions once for corporations and institutions so that those functions don’t have to be performed hundreds of times throughout the industry.
ffnews.com
LongueVue Capital Closes LVC IV, a $360 Million Private Investment Fund
LongueVue Capital (“LVC”), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, today announced the final closing of LongueVue Capital Partners IV, L.P. (“LVC IV” or the “Fund”). The Fund was oversubscribed, hitting its extended hard cap of $360 million with strong support from existing investors and meaningful participation from new institutional limited partners.
ffnews.com
Plum Raises £1m From Investors in Only 8 Hours of Crowdfunding
Smart money app Plum has secured £1m from investors in the first eight hours of its crowdfund, achieving its initial target. More than 3700 people have invested so far, from nationalities spanning the UK, Greece, Cyprus, France, Bulgaria, Belgium and Spain. Further share allocation has been made available and...
ffnews.com
Aspiration Announces Olivia Albrecht as CEO
Aspiration, a global business leader in climate solutions, today announced the appointment of Olivia Albrecht as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and will also join Aspiration’s Board of Directors. Albrecht takes on the role following Aspiration co-founder and CEO, Andrei Cherny. Cherny will retain his position on the board and remain an advisor for Aspiration during the transition period, following nine years spearheading the company from its infancy to its current market-leading position.
ffnews.com
Clik2pay Launches Partner Program for its Direct-from-account Payment Service
Payment service provider Clik2pay has launched the Clik2pay Partner Program, enabling service providers, merchants and organizations to provide Clik2pay direct-from-account payment service to their clients. The program is designed to help payment service providers, independent software vendors, developers and associations offer additional payment solutions to their customers, saving them costs and allowing them to reach more customers by offering a direct-from-account payment option.
Comments / 0