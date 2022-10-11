ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Flooded Daytona Beach apartment complex leaves resident reeling

Residents of Lakeside Village Apartment Homes in Daytona Beach reached out to FOX 35 News on October 1 after Hurricane Ian flooded their apartments. Their main complaint was a lack of communication from apartment managers.
fox35orlando.com

Seminole County asks residents to be patient with debris clean-up

SANFORD, Fla. - As counties across Central Florida work to recover from Hurricane Ian, storm debris and people's belongings are piling up in front of homes and along roads. Some residents in Seminole County are getting so impatient seeing the debris they are taking it out on county workers. Seminole...
fox35orlando.com

Dozens of looting arrests made in Lee County made since Hurricane Ian landfall

Five men have been arrested in Southwest Florida for stealing from a home in Fort Myers Beach, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Neighbors flagged down deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office who assisted in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County after they thought something looked suspicious. The suspects allegedly had a "work" van with a magnetic sign with branding for a fake company, deputies said. All five of the suspects are said to be from Orlando.
fox35orlando.com

Biketoberfest brings huge crowds to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The motorcycles are back in Daytona Beach for Biketoberfest 2022. "The vibe is a Harley family, all around. That's why I love Harleys, it's a family," said motorcycle fan Renee McPheron. Despite Hurricane Ian hitting Daytona Beach hard, bikers said the city is open for business.
