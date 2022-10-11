Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Car gets trapped under semi truck in I-4 crash in Seminole County
A car ended up stuck underneath a semi truck near a rest stop on I-4 Saturday afternoon in Seminole County. According to Seminole County Fire, the car went under the tractor trailer in the rest area on the eastbound lanes of I-4 near Longwood. Both the car and the semi...
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County beach officials urge caution amid major damage, debris from Ian
People visiting Volusia County’s beaches are seeing major damage left behind by Tropical Storm Ian. Beach Safety tells FOX 35 News there are several collapsed seawalls, damaged walkovers along with piles of debris.
fox35orlando.com
More storm debris trucks added to Seminole County fleet
As storm debris cleanup continues across Central Florida, more trucks are being added to Seminole Counties fleet. As of Friday, there are 86 trucks riding through neighborhoods picking up storm debris. Next week, the county wants to add more.
fox35orlando.com
Flooded Daytona Beach apartment complex leaves resident reeling
Residents of Lakeside Village Apartment Homes in Daytona Beach reached out to FOX 35 News on October 1 after Hurricane Ian flooded their apartments. Their main complaint was a lack of communication from apartment managers.
fox35orlando.com
County workers say they're being called names by frustrated residents over storm debris pickup
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - County workers are reportedly being targeted with name-calling, vulgar language and more from people frustrated with Hurricane Ian debris pick-up. Officials in Orange County are asking for patience, saying they're going as quickly as they can. The county says it could take five to six weeks to clean it all up.
fox35orlando.com
Massive amounts of storm debris fills Volusia County neighborhood, anxious residents await pick up
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Massive amounts of trash line one neighborhood in Volusia County following historic flooding from Tropical Storm Ian. People who live off Ellison Avenue in New Smyrna Beach are anxious to have their trash picked up. Jake and Brandy Grey LaFrance live on Lake Drive. Rain from...
fox35orlando.com
4 Orange County deputies taken to hospital for possible fentanyl exposure
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Four Orange County deputies were taken to the hospital on Thursday after possibly being exposed to fentanyl. The sheriff's office says the deputies were serving search warrant in a drug case on Corner Meadow Circle around 9:30 a.m. when they were possibly exposed. All four deputies...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents forced to use portable toilets as sewage pumps remain offline due to Ian flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in the Stone Island neighborhood have had their sewage pumps turned off for about two weeks, and they're not going to be turned on until the water recedes. The Stone Island neighborhood was hit hard when Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding to the area. Volusia...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County asks residents to be patient with debris clean-up
SANFORD, Fla. - As counties across Central Florida work to recover from Hurricane Ian, storm debris and people's belongings are piling up in front of homes and along roads. Some residents in Seminole County are getting so impatient seeing the debris they are taking it out on county workers. Seminole...
2 dead after Florida jewelry store owner shoots at suspects during attempted robbery, police say
Two suspects died after police said a Florida jewelry store owner shot at them during an attempted robbery, NBC affiliate WESH reported.
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of looting arrests made in Lee County made since Hurricane Ian landfall
Five men have been arrested in Southwest Florida for stealing from a home in Fort Myers Beach, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Neighbors flagged down deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office who assisted in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County after they thought something looked suspicious. The suspects allegedly had a "work" van with a magnetic sign with branding for a fake company, deputies said. All five of the suspects are said to be from Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Magic Mall store owner's warning for criminals: 'There's a really good chance you're gonna get shot'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Store owners at Orlando's Magic Mall are reacting after police say two suspected robbers were shot and killed during an attempted ‘smash and grab’ at a jewelry store on Friday. The store owner opened fire on the suspected thieves, killing two of them. Two are still on the run.
fox35orlando.com
Woman choking in St. Cloud restaurant saved by off-duty firefighter
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A woman who was choking on a piece of food at a St. Cloud Outback Steakhouse was saved by an off-duty firefighter who happened to be at the right place at the right time. On October 9, a woman was having dinner at the Outback Steakhouse...
fox35orlando.com
Biketoberfest brings huge crowds to Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The motorcycles are back in Daytona Beach for Biketoberfest 2022. "The vibe is a Harley family, all around. That's why I love Harleys, it's a family," said motorcycle fan Renee McPheron. Despite Hurricane Ian hitting Daytona Beach hard, bikers said the city is open for business.
fox35orlando.com
11 pounds of cocaine worth over $150K washes up on Daytona Beach shore
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Good Samaritan walking at Daytona Beach discovered a suspicious package washed up along the shoreline. Authorities say it contained nearly 11 pounds of cocaine!. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted a photo on Saturday of the package. He says the drugs have a street...
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to cut down hedges blocking noise and light from soccer field
A longtime Villager has been ordered to cut down hedges used to block out noise and light from a loud and rambunctious soccer field. In 1999, Mary Santos and her late husband bought the lot at 160 Palermo Place in the Village of Valle Verde. They helped design their premier home.
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
Neighbors near Rouse Road say they lost everything in Hurricane Ian floods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dumpsters full of belongings line the roads of an Orange County neighborhood near the University of Central Florida. Many of the homes off Rouse Road, which is not in an official flood zone, were flooded following Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
