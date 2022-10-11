OKC neighbors still waiting for relief more than two years after neighborhood flood

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – For more than two years they’ve waited. A metro neighborhood remains locked in a court battle against a local developer, after runoff from a new housing project caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The Chisholm Creek Village is quickly coming together. The new homes lining new streets is quite the transition from the dirt lot News 4 found two years ago .

Neighbors claim that lot cost them thousands of dollars.

It happened summer 2020, after a storm caused a river of runoff from the lot ran right into homes on Florida Avenue.

“In the 26 years I’ve lived here, I never thought anything like that would be happening,” said Evans Brown, who says he was briefly forced to sleep on an air mattress in the garage as a result of the damage.

Neighbors claimed the storm-water retention from the nearby housing project was lacking.

Many on Florida Ave. banded together and sued contractor A-List Construction .

More than two years later, that suit has still not reached trial.

“You know there’s a lot of finger pointing. I can’t get anybody to own up and take responsibility for it,” said Attorney Jim Buxton, who’s representing several people on Florida Ave.

A-List believes the project’s engineer, Johnson & Associates, and local paver “Burns Paving Company” should shoulder the blame.

Attorneys for A-List and Burns Paving did not return our calls for comment.

An attorney for Johnson & Associates said he couldn’t discuss the pending litigation.

“The whole thing’s been frustrating,” said Buxton. “Which is extremely frustrating for my client.”

Finally this month though, incremental progress. Buxton tells In Your Corner, depositions are finally underway for the many plaintiffs in the case.

He hopes a trial date will be next.

We’ll continue to follow.

