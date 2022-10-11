Read full article on original website
billypenn.com
After decades of ‘quiet fleecing,’ Philadelphia could lead a workers’ revolution
Workers in the U.S. are facing two potential futures. In one direction, there’s movement toward better working conditions and finally seeing wages catch up to the cost of living. In the other, inflation continues to outpace income — even if people recently fought for higher pay and won.
Philly’s eviction diversion program poised for 18-month extension
City Council has extended the life of Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program, a pandemic-inspired alternative to landlord-tenant court that’s been credited with keeping thousands of residents in their homes over the last two years. Under legislation passed Thursday, the free program will remain in place through June 2024. It...
billypenn.com
Ballot processing battle; Pa.’s stagnant minimum wage; Wawa to shutter Center City stores | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Pennsylvania still has a ballot processing problem. Pennsylvania might not find out who its next senator is on the night of the November election....
NBC Philadelphia
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
Speaker comforted by Oz at roundtable was paid staff, which campaign did not disclose
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has done several events billed as “community roundtables” on public safety, but it turns out at least one participant was a paid campaign staffer, something the campaign never disclosed.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
$20 million in federal funding toward port of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The port of Philadelphia is receiving a much-needed grant. More than $20 million in federal money will go toward building a new warehouse at the Tioga Marine Terminal.Governor Tom Wolf says PhilaPort is a hub that links all Pennsylvanians to the goods they use every day.He also says this funding will help attract new shippers and businesses.
Wawa closes 2 Philadelphia stores out of safety concerns: reports
Two Wawa locations in Philadelphia are closing their doors weeks after about 100 teenagers reportedly ransacked a store in the northeast section of the city. “Despite reducing hours and investing in additional operational measures, continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations,” Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Too much crime: Chain closes shops in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s most iconic convenience store chain, Wawa, is closing two more stores in the city that it calls home. The stores, which are located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market in Center City will be permanently closing this fall, the company announced on Thursday. In recent years,...
Oz strategy leans on crime in US Senate race, as Fetterman gets his own police endorsement
Philadelphia crime is a favorite topic for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz. He held a public safety discussion with former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain, while Democratic opponent John Fetterman got an endorsement from law enforcement.
Executive Director of Bristol-Based Agency Recognized Among Other ‘Women of Distinction’ in Philadelphia Area
The local businesswoman was acknowledged for her work in the Bucks County area. A staff member of a Bucks County business agency has recently been recognized for her achievements within the local area. Lisa Dukart wrote about the local woman for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Billie Barnes, the Executive Director...
phlcouncil.com
CITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES CITYWIDE ALLEY TREE REMOVAL PROGRAM FUNDED BY THE NEIGHBORHOOD PRESERVATION INITIATIVE
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia City Councilmembers and city officials today announced additional neighborhood investments funded through the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative (NPI), the $400M citywide program announced by Council in 2020. Utilizing a portion of the $26.6M of NPI funding earmarked for neighborhood infrastructure, the city has begun to work with...
Newtown Ambulance Squad: ‘We won’t be here’ without more public funding
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Leaders of the Newtown Township Ambulance Squad say they need more public funding to be able to continue answering life-saving emergency calls.
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while on the job overnight in Pa.
Philadelphia police are searching for a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees overnight in University City. The incident reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. University of Pennslyvania police as well as an ambulance responded to the incident at 36th and Chestnut Streets, CBS Philadelphia reported. Though police...
Philadelphia police union president calls out DA: Criminals know 'not a damn thing' will happen to them
Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police president John McNesby criticizes liberal DA Larry Krasner over failed policies and asks leaders to empower law enforcement, not criminals.
9 of the Largest Family-Owned Regional Businesses are in Delco
Stanton Myerson at Lou's Jewelry & Pawn Shop in Upper Darby.Image via louspawn.com. Many of the Philadelphia region’s family-owned businesses expanded last year — whether by revenue or employee count, according to a list of 75 of the largest family-owned business in the region, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Philly judge finds 2 men not guilty in election interference, guilty on weapons charges
The charges stem from the ballot count in Philadelphia on November 6 after the 2020 presidential election.
billypenn.com
Thousands sign petition asking Temple to cancel classes on Election Day to GOTV
Temple is still planning to hold classes on Election Day — despite a student-led push for the university to cancel instruction and deploy some of its resources to help students and other Philadelphians get to their polling places. A petition for canceling classes on Nov. 8 has garnered over...
phillyvoice.com
Ex-Philly treasurer pleads guilty to faking marriage to obtain citizenship and failing to file taxes
Former Philadelphia Treasurer Christian Dunbar pleaded guilty to a scheme to obtain citizenship by submitting false statements and documents, as well as failing to file his federal income tax returns, U.S. prosecutors said Thursday. Dunbar, 42, was appointed city treasurer in July 2019. He managed the city's debt obligations and...
