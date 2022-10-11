ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYY

Philly’s eviction diversion program poised for 18-month extension

City Council has extended the life of Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program, a pandemic-inspired alternative to landlord-tenant court that’s been credited with keeping thousands of residents in their homes over the last two years. Under legislation passed Thursday, the free program will remain in place through June 2024. It...
NBC Philadelphia

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
CBS Philly

$20 million in federal funding toward port of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The port of Philadelphia is receiving a much-needed grant. More than $20 million in federal money will go toward building a new warehouse at the Tioga Marine Terminal.Governor Tom Wolf says PhilaPort is a hub that links all Pennsylvanians to the goods they use every day.He also says this funding will help attract new shippers and businesses.
PennLive.com

Wawa closes 2 Philadelphia stores out of safety concerns: reports

Two Wawa locations in Philadelphia are closing their doors weeks after about 100 teenagers reportedly ransacked a store in the northeast section of the city. “Despite reducing hours and investing in additional operational measures, continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations,” Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
phlcouncil.com

CITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES CITYWIDE ALLEY TREE REMOVAL PROGRAM FUNDED BY THE NEIGHBORHOOD PRESERVATION INITIATIVE

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia City Councilmembers and city officials today announced additional neighborhood investments funded through the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative (NPI), the $400M citywide program announced by Council in 2020. Utilizing a portion of the $26.6M of NPI funding earmarked for neighborhood infrastructure, the city has begun to work with...
