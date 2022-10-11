Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about data insights and what can be learned from them. Priya explains that Clearstream’s omnichannel approach allows them to focus on more than just the front end, allowing them to receive data through other channels like API & Swift ISO 20022. She continues that in post-trade industry, looking at data like settlements data, asset data, servicing data or tax data. All of that data can be analysed, and used to create enhanced systems that better serve a particular consumer base.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO