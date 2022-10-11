ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? Back at Boom! Salina

Harvey County Commission moves forward with plans for wind farm project. Next Era Energy wants to build wind turbines in western Harvey County. Wichita mayor responds to bodycam video of confrontation with officer. Updated: 17 hours ago. In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Isolated storms tonight, cooler Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible over south central Kansas early tonight, then cooler weather is on the way Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible over south central and southeast Kansas this evening and early tonight. The risk of...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Child injured in hit-and-run in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed an 8-year-old child was injured in a hit-and-run near 20th St. and Minnesota St. Saturday afternoon. WPD said the incident happened just before 1:20 p.m. and the child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. WPD is investigating. Copyright...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mild today, much colder Monday and Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect a few clouds this morning across Kansas, otherwise more sun than clouds through the afternoon. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight as high pressure builds into the region from Canada. Much colder air moves in tonight and Monday too.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Wichita, KS
Society
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Society
KWCH.com

City council to consider project to pave dirt roads across Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council at its meeting next Tuesday, Oct. 18, will consider a program intended to pave dirt roads in the city. The city said there are about 160 lane-miles of dirt streets in Wichita, “many of which are located in established areas developed decades ago.”
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Introducing Jaiya Brown

In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 22 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cooler weather on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chilly start to the morning across northern and western KS with lows in the 30s and low 40s; however 40s to near 50 in southern Kansas. A weak front moved through the area last night and temperatures will be cooler today- but still mild, with highs in the 70s to near 80. Even cooler for Sunday-Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Man shot and killed during dispute at S. Wichita drive-thru

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita died and a 32-year-old man is now in custody after a shooting at a Wendy’s. WPD said officers were called to the Wendy’s at Harry and Clifton shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Renaissance#Greatplainsrenfest Com
KWCH.com

Warmer breeze into Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will be a brief warm up for Friday before a cold front arrives into the start of the weekend. There won’t be any rain with it, but we are headed for some of the chilliest air so far of the fall season in just a matter of days.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Salvation Army winter clothing distribution starts Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army announced its south central area command will soon begin its winter clothing distribution at Salvation Army locations in Wichita, as well as Wichita Par and Recreation facilities. The Warm Hearts Distribution of coats and winter wear starts Monday, Oct. 17 and continues through...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City ordinance aims to thwart catalytic converter thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A proposed ordinance from the City of Wichita aims to reduce catalytic converter thefts within Wichita. The city says the reported thefts of catalytic converters have increased from 187 in 2019 to 1,360 in 2021. The thefts are nearly impossible to solve, because one they’re removed from vehicles, catalytic converters cannot be traced.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KWCH.com

Dep. Sidnee Carter: End of watch

Kansas woman becomes first female head football referee in state’s history. Carmen Doramus-Kinley was the head referee at Clearwater High School’s varsity football game Friday night. Introducing Jaiya Brown. Updated: 21 hours ago. Jaiya Brown joins the 12 News This Morning team as the morning live news desk...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita proposes increase in water, sewer rates

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita will vote next week on a proposed increase in water and sewer rates, according to the agenda set for the Oct. 18 City Council meeting. The proposed increases are 6.25 percent for water and 3 percent for sewer, a combined rate adjustment...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Adderall shortage impacting patients, pharmacies in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the neurodevelopmental disorder are struggling to find the medication they need to treat it. Dr. Larry Mitnaul, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Ascension Via Christi, describes the types of ADHD. “A...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Local Social Security recipients react to increase in benefits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years is welcome news for millions of Social Security recipients who will get an 8.7% boost to their benefits in 2023. Starting in January, the Social Security Administration reported the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra per month.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy