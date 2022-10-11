Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Back at Boom! Salina
Harvey County Commission moves forward with plans for wind farm project. Next Era Energy wants to build wind turbines in western Harvey County. Wichita mayor responds to bodycam video of confrontation with officer. Updated: 17 hours ago. In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his...
KWCH.com
Isolated storms tonight, cooler Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible over south central Kansas early tonight, then cooler weather is on the way Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible over south central and southeast Kansas this evening and early tonight. The risk of...
KWCH.com
Child injured in hit-and-run in N. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed an 8-year-old child was injured in a hit-and-run near 20th St. and Minnesota St. Saturday afternoon. WPD said the incident happened just before 1:20 p.m. and the child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. WPD is investigating. Copyright...
KWCH.com
Mild today, much colder Monday and Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect a few clouds this morning across Kansas, otherwise more sun than clouds through the afternoon. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight as high pressure builds into the region from Canada. Much colder air moves in tonight and Monday too.
KWCH.com
City council to consider project to pave dirt roads across Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council at its meeting next Tuesday, Oct. 18, will consider a program intended to pave dirt roads in the city. The city said there are about 160 lane-miles of dirt streets in Wichita, “many of which are located in established areas developed decades ago.”
KWCH.com
Introducing Jaiya Brown
In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 22 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
KWCH.com
Cooler weather on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chilly start to the morning across northern and western KS with lows in the 30s and low 40s; however 40s to near 50 in southern Kansas. A weak front moved through the area last night and temperatures will be cooler today- but still mild, with highs in the 70s to near 80. Even cooler for Sunday-Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KWCH.com
Man shot and killed during dispute at S. Wichita drive-thru
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita died and a 32-year-old man is now in custody after a shooting at a Wendy’s. WPD said officers were called to the Wendy’s at Harry and Clifton shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday.
KWCH.com
Warmer breeze into Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will be a brief warm up for Friday before a cold front arrives into the start of the weekend. There won’t be any rain with it, but we are headed for some of the chilliest air so far of the fall season in just a matter of days.
KWCH.com
Salvation Army winter clothing distribution starts Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army announced its south central area command will soon begin its winter clothing distribution at Salvation Army locations in Wichita, as well as Wichita Par and Recreation facilities. The Warm Hearts Distribution of coats and winter wear starts Monday, Oct. 17 and continues through...
KWCH.com
Community comes together to honor, remember Sedgwick Co. Deputy Sidnee Carter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The community’s farewell to fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter concluded with a graveside service at Resthaven Cemetery that followed her funeral at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Law enforcement officers from police departments and sheriff’s offices throughout the Wichita area...
KWCH.com
City ordinance aims to thwart catalytic converter thefts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A proposed ordinance from the City of Wichita aims to reduce catalytic converter thefts within Wichita. The city says the reported thefts of catalytic converters have increased from 187 in 2019 to 1,360 in 2021. The thefts are nearly impossible to solve, because one they’re removed from vehicles, catalytic converters cannot be traced.
KWCH.com
Dep. Sidnee Carter: End of watch
Kansas woman becomes first female head football referee in state’s history. Carmen Doramus-Kinley was the head referee at Clearwater High School’s varsity football game Friday night. Introducing Jaiya Brown. Updated: 21 hours ago. Jaiya Brown joins the 12 News This Morning team as the morning live news desk...
KWCH.com
Harvey County Commission moves forward with plans for wind farm project
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County commissioners at a meeting Thursday night approved modified regulations for a wind farm project. NextEra Energy wants to build wind turbines in western Harvey County but some who live in the area raised concerns. Last month, several Harvey County residents spoke out against a...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita proposes increase in water, sewer rates
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita will vote next week on a proposed increase in water and sewer rates, according to the agenda set for the Oct. 18 City Council meeting. The proposed increases are 6.25 percent for water and 3 percent for sewer, a combined rate adjustment...
KWCH.com
Adderall shortage impacting patients, pharmacies in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the neurodevelopmental disorder are struggling to find the medication they need to treat it. Dr. Larry Mitnaul, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Ascension Via Christi, describes the types of ADHD. “A...
KWCH.com
Local Social Security recipients react to increase in benefits
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years is welcome news for millions of Social Security recipients who will get an 8.7% boost to their benefits in 2023. Starting in January, the Social Security Administration reported the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra per month.
