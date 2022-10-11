ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MySanAntonio

Beats headphones are still at Amazon Prime Early Access Sale prices

Even though the Prime Early Access Sale has come to an official end, some brands are still offering great discounts. So if you weren’t able to snag a pair of reduced-price Beats headphones already, don’t worry! You can still lock in the deal prices on select pairs and save up to $50.
ELECTRONICS
YETI gear is on sale at Amazon following the Prime Early Access Sale

When it comes to coolers, tumblers, koozies, and travel mugs, one of the biggest names in the industry is YETI. The drinkware brand has a reputation for manufacturing products with superior insulation, but is also known for boasting hefty price tags. To the surprise of many, YETI products were marked...
SHOPPING
Kroger says it will buy Albertsons in bid to create grocery empire

The grocery chain Kroger announced plans Friday to buy competitor Albertsons for $24.6 billion, potentially creating a grocery empire spanning the United States. The combined company could pose a competitive threat to Walmart and Amazon, the retail and e-commerce giants that wield massive power in the grocery market. Kroger and Albertsons are two of the largest grocery store chains in the United States.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix next month will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. The ad-supported service is scheduled to...
TV SHOWS
These are the top 5 most-booked Barbiecore vacation rentals, according to Expedia

If you’re a fan of Barbie, or just pink decor and apparel in general, you’re probably already familiar with the Barbiecore trend. Fuchsia couches, blush poufs, and rose-colored rugs are all over the internet. Actress Anne Hathaway practically broke it after stepping out in a hot pink sequin dress and platform shoes.
TRAVEL
Smart Money: How a Travel Nerd Books a Trip

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions. This week is another episode of our series "How the Nerds Do It," where we talk with Nerds about how they personally tackled the issues they write about every day. In this episode we talk with travel Nerd Sam Kemmis on how he goes about booking travel for himself.
TRAVEL

