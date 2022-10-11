Read full article on original website
Related
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
MLive.com
Live high school football updates from Week 8 in Michigan
(Please refresh to see updates) Week 8 games of the 2022 high school football season in Michigan are here and there are plenty of great games to watch across the state of Michigan. Follow along with MLive throughout the evening for score updates and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling.
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Penn State score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
Michigan and Penn State will face off on Saturday as undefeated, top-10 teams. That’s happened once before in the series, when No. 4 Michigan clobbered No. 2 Penn State 34-8 at Beaver Stadium during Michigan’s 1997 national championship season. The current Wolverines would gladly sign up for all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon, UCLA move into the Top 10 ahead of Gameday arriving in Eugene
It took five games and a bye for the Oregon Ducks football team to climb back into the Top 10. Thanks to USC’s 43-42 loss at Utah and Penn State getting smashed at Michigan, Oregon is now No. 9 in the nation, according to the most recent USA TODAY Coaches poll. Coincidentally, the Ducks’ next opponent, a 6-0 UCLA team, also had a bye and is the beneficiary of the miseries of the Trojans and Nittany Lions. The Bruins are now ranked No. 10. It’s perfect timing for both the Ducks and the Bruins with ESPN College Gameday selecting their upcoming game at Autzen Stadium Oct. 22. The matchup turns out to be a game of the Pac-12 two best teams and might be just Game 1 between these two powerhouses. Win or lose, both teams control their own destinies to reach the Pac-12 title game in Vegas with Utah coming to Eugene later in the season and UCLA still having to play the Trojans. List 7 things we learned in the college football world during Oregon Ducks' bye week
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba recaps Tennessee visit
Like everybody else inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, St. Louis (Mo.) IMG Academy five-star EDGE Samuel M’Pemba was extremely impressed by the environment for Tennessee‘s 52-49 victory over Alabama. M’Pemba discussed that atmosphere and more from his official visit with Volquest. “Right before he (hit) the kick,...
MLive.com
Big Ten players poll: Kobe Bryant, Serena Williams top list of favorite athletes
MINNEAPOLIS -- They’re probably among the favorite athletes for certain young college basketball fans. But which athletes do Big Ten basketball players admire?. At Big Ten media day, MLive asked a variety of men’s and women’s players to name their favorite professional athlete. Tied for first with...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan basketball player cut by Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors clearly liked D.J. Wilson, but not enough to keep him on their opening night roster. The Raptors announced just before midnight on Friday (Oct. 14) that they’d released the former Michigan forward. In advance of next week’s season opener, Toronto trimmed its roster to the league maximum...
NBA・
MLive.com
PointsBet deposit code: RFPICKS14 unlocks up to $2,000 this weekend
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s a great weekend of sports to watch coming up, and you can celebrate by winning up to $2,000 in second chance bets...
MLive.com
Diehard Bills fan, soccer aficionado Derek Lalonde ready to lead Red Wings
New Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde has much in common with Jeff Blashill, the man he replaced. Both were former college goaltenders who didn’t play professionally and took incremental steps up the coaching ladder. Both served as assistant coaches at Ferris State under Bob Daniels. Both won Clark Cup championships in the USHL. Both coached in the AHL and Detroit was the first NHL head-coaching job for both.
Comments / 0