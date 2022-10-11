ABBYY Reduces Fraud Losses and Expedites Customer Onboarding with New Proof of Identity Solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

ABBYY is solving the billion-dollar identity fraud problem facing consumers and businesses with the first all-in-one solution that offers instant identity proofing and affirmation anytime, anywhere. No more standing in line or manually completing cumbersome online forms, ABBYY Proof of Identity simplifies document-centric digital onboarding processes while giving organizations confidence that customers, constituents, employees, and partners are who they say they are.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005436/en/

ABBYY Proof of Identify provides an automated solution for both instant document-centric identify proofing and affirmation and is built on the ABBYY Vantage platform. The self-service approach allows for customer onboarding and similar processes, anytime and from anywhere. Not only does this ensure compliance, it reduces fraud, delivers an excellent customer experience, and ultimately benefits you and your customers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As more consumers go online to conduct business, the challenge of verifying identities to prevent fraud has become increasingly critical. One of the important steps in completing online and mobile forms involves providing personal identification data, however more than half of consumers (68%) abandon an online onboarding process. Additionally, there is concern for fraud with the Federal Trade Commission reporting more than 2.8 million consumers lost $5.9 billion to fraud in 2021, including identity theft and imposter scams, an increase of more than 70 percent over 2020.

To avoid risks and expedite the onboarding process, more organizations are turning to document-centric identity proofing methods where an image or video of the user’s identity document is compared with an image or video of the user’s face. Gartner predicts that by 2023, 85 percent of organizations will be using document-centric identity proofing as part of their onboarding processes. 1

“More high-risk interactions are transacted online especially in banking, healthcare, and government that require balancing trust in a person’s real-world identity with the customer’s expectation for a smooth user experience – and there needs to be a better way of doing it,” commented Bruce Orcutt, SVP of Product Marketing at ABBYY, an intelligent automation company. “ABBYY Proof of Identity accomplishes this by leveraging our intelligent process automation technology into identity proofing and identity affirmation capabilities that are easy for customers and secure for businesses. By using ABBYY Proof of Identity as part of their onboarding platforms, organizations will have significantly lower abandonment rates, and customers will benefit from a positive experience.”

ABBYY Proof of Identity is an easy-to-use platform built on best-in-class ABBYY Vantage intelligent document processing and ABBYY Timeline process intelligence to seamlessly deliver all the capabilities to match a user’s claimed identity with their actual identity, including:

ID reading, including mobile capture and document classification

ID verification, including image-tampering fraud detection

Facial matching based on a top rated NIST-rated algorithm with extremely low bias

Trailing documents (document-centric identity affirmation)

Exception handling (optional human auditing of certain transactions)

Process intelligence and mining to identify opportunities for process improvement

Organizations interested in improving their onboarding experiences and reducing fraud risk can request a demo at https://digital.abbyy.com/us-proof-of-identity-request-demo.

To learn more, visit ABBYY Proof of Identity https://www.abbyy.com/proof-of-identity/.

About ABBYY

ABBYY powers intelligent automation. We reimagine the way people work and how companies accelerate business by delivering the intelligence that fuels automation platforms. Our solutions transform enterprise data and empower you with the insights you need to work smarter and faster. We help more than 10,000 companies globally, including many of the Fortune 500, to drive significant impact where it matters most: customer experience, profitability, and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a US-based global company with offices in 15 countries. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company/about-us/.

ABBYY can either be a registered trademark or a trademark and can also be a logo, a company name (or part of it), or part of a product name of ABBYY group companies and may not be used without consent of its respective owners .

1 Gartner, Buyer’s Guide for Identity Proofing, April 7, 2021

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005436/en/

CONTACT: Gina Ray, APR

+1 949-370-0941

gina.ray@abbyy.com

KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT ONLINE PRIVACY SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE ELECTRONIC COMMERCE DIGITAL CASH MANAGEMENT/DIGITAL ASSETS

SOURCE: ABBYY

PUB: 10/11/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 10/11/2022 07:03 AM