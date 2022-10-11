ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conversion therapy has no place in Indiana

By Eli Aldrich
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 5 days ago
Conversion therapy event is postponed after backlash. (Getty Images)

Recently, Shelly’s Voice Advocacy was forced to respond to an event planned by St. Luke Catholic Church and promoted by Bishop Chatard High School involving conversion therapy.

We are greatly disappointed in the recent choices made by schools and parishes in our Indiana community. Conversion therapy is never an okay practice to endorse or facilitate in any form. Inviting a speaker to your school or promoting that speaker sends a clear message of support for that practice to all that read it.

Data from the Human Rights Campaign tells us that LGBTQ+ youth are six times more likely than their straight peers to report being severely depressed and are eight times more likely to have attempted suicide.

Practices like conversion therapy invalidate and shame youth for being who they are exasperating these already heartbreaking statistics.

Religious identity has been used as a powerful tool to push forward bigotry in our state and nation over the past few years. Still, more importantly, it has been used as a tool to relinquish a need for accountability when promoting life-threatening narratives that bully already at-risk youth.

We can not let this stand any longer, and we will not let hate like this run rampant in our community.

The message of the Christian faith is one of love and joy and all deserve to find a safe place in religion without having to change a fundamental portion of their being. Personal interpretations of religious texts or personal religious beliefs do not give permission to not confront the harmful impacts of conversion therapy and absolutely do not give permission to promote it with no regard for how it will affect the youth of your community.

ALL children deserve to feel safe in their school community and when schools promote the messages of conversion therapy that safety is ripped away. LGBTQ+ children do not need to be “fixed” and yet narratives pushed by conversion therapy say otherwise.

Any practice that names children a “Problem to be solved” is inherently flawed. This speaker will not just affect those who attend the parish of St. Luke, but it tells ALL LGBTQ+ children that they are an issue and don’t deserve to take up space in our state. LGBTQ+ youth deserve to be loved for every part of who they are. LGBTQ+ youth are loved, LGBTQ+ youth deserve to take up space loudly and proudly, and LGBTQ+ youth do not need to be fixed.

Live loudly. Live proudly. Know that there are people in your corner fighting for you and we will not stop fighting these bigoted practices. We see you, we love you, and we will fight for you.

We also reached out to St. Luke for a meeting and were redirected to the North Deanery’s Office of Youth Ministry. The Archdiocese of Indianapolis later announced they are postponing the speaker and allowing time for discernment.

Shelly’s Voice is still planning a rally for acceptance and will execute it in the event that they reschedule the speaker. We stand firm in our stance but are ready to organize and speak out if we need.

Comments / 11

Donnie Cobb
3d ago

sure it does. let me fix your headline : " Alphabet people have no place in Indiana " . you're welcome !!!!!

Reply
4
Fall enrollment flat at Indiana’s public colleges but longterm trend is a concern

Overall fall enrollment at colleges across the state of Indiana stayed about the same this year, but the number of students attending those schools over the last five to 15 years is on a downward slide. That’s according to data released Thursday by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE). The college attendance numbers reflect […] The post Fall enrollment flat at Indiana’s public colleges but longterm trend is a concern appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
DCS failed to properly store health care records for foster children, report finds

A federal report released in September found Indiana failed to comply with its own requirements for documenting the use of psychotropic and opioid medications prescribed to foster children, following concerns earlier this year about overmedicating foster children.  The review of 115 children in state custody, 95% of whom had improperly stored healthcare information, confirms part […] The post DCS failed to properly store health care records for foster children, report finds appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Hospitals warn of costs ahead of 2023, critic dismisses them

Indiana’s hospitals warn of a “fragile” healthcare sector easily damaged by well-meaning but overeager legislation with the release of a recent survey documenting increasing healthcare costs for providers as policymakers prepare for the 2023 legislative session.  “There are very important Medicare funding programs that expire at the end of this year. (In) some of our […] The post Hospitals warn of costs ahead of 2023, critic dismisses them appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana Supreme Court steps into abortion case, keeps ban on hold

The Indiana Supreme Court on Wednesday took jurisdiction of a lawsuit over the state’s new, near-total abortion ban — a move that likely keeps abortion access in Indiana safe for several more months. The state’s highest court granted a request by Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita to bypass the Indiana Court of Appeals. The court […] The post Indiana Supreme Court steps into abortion case, keeps ban on hold appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
