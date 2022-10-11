Observability Takes Center Stage at First-Ever “SolarWinds Day”

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful and secure IT management software, today announced its first-ever “SolarWinds Day.” The virtual showcase will be dedicated to the company’s vision to provide unified, comprehensive, full-stack observability for today’s modern, distributed, hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments. SolarWinds president and CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna will also share a momentous announcement to significantly transform the way the company supports its customers into the next generation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005251/en/

Sudhakar Ramakrishna - President and CEO

Observability has become indispensable for tech teams who are now tasked with managing increasingly complex IT environments. A recent SolarWinds survey found only a shocking 8% of tech pros felt extremely confident in navigating the challenges brought on by the shift to the cloud and resulting hybrid and multi-cloud environments. SolarWinds executives will outline how observability solutions with powerful AI and machine learning capabilities empower IT, Dev, Cloud, and SecOps teams to shift from a reactive to a proactive IT posture to optimize performance, productivity, and resilience.

“We are proud of our decades of service we have been providing customers with simple and powerful solutions that make it easy to manage their environments. Now at our first-ever SolarWinds Day, we will share our progress and plans for how we are evolving while also embracing our heritage,″ said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, president and chief executive officer of SolarWinds. “This event is just the beginning of many significant and exciting changes to come and marks what I believe will be an industry-wide shift in the way digital transformations are accelerated. I am honored to celebrate the culmination of more than a year of groundbreaking work with our amazing Solarians, customers and partners.”

Featured speakers at this year’s SolarWinds Day include:

The SolarWinds Day virtual showcase is open to the public and the media, and those interested in attending can register here. The webcast will be held on October 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. CT/4 p.m. GMT.

Additional Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIproducts

#SWIcorporate

#SWIevents

#SWI

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2022 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005251/en/

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS:

John Eddy

Goldin Solutions

+1-315-369-8383

john@goldin.comJenne Barbour

SolarWinds

+1-512-498-6804

pr@solarwinds.comINVESTOR CONTACT:

Tim Karaca

SolarWinds

tim.karaca@solarwinds.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INTERNET

SOURCE: SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.

PUB: 10/11/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 10/11/2022 07:03 AM