REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop

foxsanantonio.com
Man shot several times by neighbor after argument escalates, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was shot several times on the city’s Southwest Side after an argument with a neighbor escalated Sunday morning. Officers and fire crews were called to the 800 Block of Price Ave at around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver hospitalized after slamming car into tree, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police suspect a driver who crashed his car into a tree was driving under the influence. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the driver lost control and slammed into a tree off I-10 and Hildebrand Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. Fire crews had to cut...
foxsanantonio.com
Off-duty Bexar County deputy arrested after being caught in drug deal at Popeyes
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty deputy was arrested after he was caught in the middle of a drug deal Friday night, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. At about 9 p.m., an off-duty Bexar County (BCSO) deputy met up with an employee at a Popeyes to receive drugs. Bexar County...
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
foxsanantonio.com
Over 60 rounds fired during hookah lounge brawl, leaving one dead, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a fight broke out outside a hookah lounge where over 60 rounds were fired, according to the San Antonio police. At around 4 a.m. officers were in the area of Babcock Rd and Sunset Haven when they heard numerous gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot in a vehicle.
KSAT 12
Man found dead in pool of blood after being shot near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead, lying in a pool of his own blood after being shot near downtown and San Antonio police are working to find the suspect responsible. Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. Friday to E. Fredericksburg and La Harpe Street for someone lying on the ground.
foxsanantonio.com
"It smelled like death." Mother of three deals with a dead racoon in her walls
Plagued by a group of racoons, life for some West Side neighbors became worse, when one of the animals died inside the walls of their apartment. Fox San Antonio's Darian Trotter has the disturbing details. "It's disturbing, very disturbing," said Carrina Mendoza. Signs of a deep-rooted problem can first be...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
Four teens detained after man found with ziptied wrists at San Antonio motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with his wrists ziptied at a San Antonio motel and four people have been detained, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday at a motel in the 2200 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police...
foxsanantonio.com
COLD CASE: Police searching for person who beat man to death 6 years ago on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the person who beat a man to death six years ago on the South Side. The body was found by a homeless person around 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2016 behind an out of business tattoo parlor near the intersection Green Street and South Flores Street.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after shooting ex-girlfriend's mother
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after shooting the mother of his ex-girlfriend and holding the brother hostage in a backyard shed. Cody Sweetman went to the house of his ex-girlfriend and was greeted by her mother and brother at the door on Tuesday, October 4th. He arrived upset because his girlfriend had just broken up with him and police say he had been in hiding.
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy fired, arrested after being found with cocaine in vehicle, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was fired and arrested after authorities found cocaine hidden in a pile of paperwork in his vehicle, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Salazar held a press conference Saturday and said both the probation deputy, 20-year-old Isaiah Thomas Palomo, and the...
foxsanantonio.com
4-year-old fatally struck after woman accidentally runs her over with car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 4-year-old girl died Friday after she ran into the street and was hit by a car. Officials were called around 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city's South Side. The driver told police she failed to see...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Man threatens Target employee with pepper spray as he walks out with mountain bike
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for suspect who threatened someone at a Target store with pepper spray. The robbery took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Target off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road on the North Side. Police said the man stole some merchandise, including...
KSAT 12
Police search seek suspect in robbery at Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery at a Home Depot. The robbery happened on Aug. 23 around 4:28 p.m. in the 2600 block of Southwest Military Drive. Police said a man arrived at the Home Depot and...
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
Alleged serial robber taken into custody by SAPD
SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected in at least five local robberies was taken into custody by San Antonio police officers Thursday evening. According to SAPD spokesperson Nicholas Soliz, Marcos Ojeda was arrested as the result of an investigation into the Oct. 2 robbery of a north-side smoke shoo. After initially coming off as a customer, Ojeda allegedly took out a gun, a machete and zip ties before ordering one of the store's occupants to tie up the other two.
Four-year-old girl dies after running into street, getting hit by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 4-year-old girl has died after she ran into the street and was hit by a car, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Friday in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city's south side. Police said...
Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, reportedly gave misleading information about Cantu's health.
