ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Over 60 rounds fired during hookah lounge brawl, leaving one dead, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a fight broke out outside a hookah lounge where over 60 rounds were fired, according to the San Antonio police. At around 4 a.m. officers were in the area of Babcock Rd and Sunset Haven when they heard numerous gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot in a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Side#Robbery
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after shooting ex-girlfriend's mother

SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after shooting the mother of his ex-girlfriend and holding the brother hostage in a backyard shed. Cody Sweetman went to the house of his ex-girlfriend and was greeted by her mother and brother at the door on Tuesday, October 4th. He arrived upset because his girlfriend had just broken up with him and police say he had been in hiding.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Police search seek suspect in robbery at Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery at a Home Depot. The robbery happened on Aug. 23 around 4:28 p.m. in the 2600 block of Southwest Military Drive. Police said a man arrived at the Home Depot and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Alleged serial robber taken into custody by SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected in at least five local robberies was taken into custody by San Antonio police officers Thursday evening. According to SAPD spokesperson Nicholas Soliz, Marcos Ojeda was arrested as the result of an investigation into the Oct. 2 robbery of a north-side smoke shoo. After initially coming off as a customer, Ojeda allegedly took out a gun, a machete and zip ties before ordering one of the store's occupants to tie up the other two.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy