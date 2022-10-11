Read full article on original website
Tour Saratoga County Homestead If You Dare! Haunted? You Be the Judge!
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, and a place that many would say the patients never left. Stories of ghostly encounters and paranormal activity have surrounded the abandoned property for decades. This place is off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this month for a Haunted Nights tour.
No Bones About It! Skeleton Crew is Ready for Halloween in Albany County!
What's your favorite Halloween House in the Capital Region? This is definitely one of mine!. Make no bones about it, those Albany skeletons are some of the most talked-about Halloween decorations in the area, but it's not just because they are literally the size of the home they adorn, but because most people who heard about them and want to see them, don't necessarily know where to look.
Watervliet Getting a Riverfront Overhaul Including Old Rusty Anchor Bar
More reconstruction is coming and this time it's the Watervliet riverfront. The Hudson Shores Park will be getting a complete overhaul including replacing the old Rusty Anchor Restaurant and Bar. The Rusty Anchor Restaurant and Bar was actually a floating barge that used to have good food and great happy...
Upstate NY Goat Artwork Named World’s Largest! Why Was It Built? [PHOTOS]
We've seen the acronym G.O.A.T. used in sports contexts a lot in years past. From Tom Brady, to Michael Jordan, to Wayne Gretzky and beyond, every sports fan loves talking about the Greatest of All Time. Today, however, we'll be borrowing the acronym for a non-sports story. A local artist...
Post-COVID Economy Is Closing Another Downtown Troy Coffee Shop
New York’s Capital Region has seen a huge number of restaurant closings in 2022. Post-pandemic business has put a strain on many eateries, not to mention the economic problems of inflation and the supply chain. Whether it’s the stress of running on smaller staff or the financial burden, many have chosen to hang up the apron and turn off the lights.
