ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

Former Del City church payroll administrator pleads guilty to embezzling over $450k

By Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

DEL CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A costly sin was committed by a former Del City Catholic church payroll administrator, who pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars of the church’s money while working there.

“It’s obviously disheartening to hear something happening like that from a church,” said Avery Holt, the Interim Director of Communications for the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. “When that trust is broken, it’s saddening to hear.”

Disabled OKC woman says mobility scooter goes missing from locked apartment during move-out

Court records filed in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma show Darla Bralley started her role at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxI2A_0iUHOccg00
Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

“In her role as the payroll administrator, Bralley had signature authority over St. Paul’s operating account, and she had authority to issue checks for authorized expenses on behalf of St. Paul.  Bralley also had authority to conduct online banking transactions for authorized St. Paul expenses,” said a news release issued from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bill signed to help end 13-year wait list for developmental disability services

According to court records, Bralley started stealing money from the church in 2014 and continued through January 2020.

In those six years, the documents say she admitted to writing herself “198 unauthorized checks drawn on St. Paul’s BancFirst checking account to pay for various personal items and services, including personal credit card payments, utilities, and living expenses.”

The court filings add Bralley “routinely accessed” the checking account online and made “several unauthorized transfers” to pay her personal expenses.

“When they found out that this was happening. They contacted the authorities, law enforcement, and once they got involved, they had an investigation,” said Holt. “We kind of went from there as they uncovered what was really going on.”

In total, Bralley defrauded the church out of approximately $451,117.54 and “did not repay St. Paul for the unauthorized purchases and transfers,” according to court documents.

“How that kind of gets resolved and how that gets handled, I’ll have to do some more digging for you there,” said Holt when asked if or how the church would get the money back.

The court documents further add that in 2019 Bralley lied about her 2018 tax return. The news release from the U.S. attorney’s office said she left out “substantial income … related to the money she embezzled from St. Paul.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, when sentenced, Bralley will face up to 20 years in prison for the wire fraud charge and up to 3 years in prison for the tax charge.

“Here as Catholics, and it’s our duty, our responsibility to pray for everyone, no matter what they’ve done,” said Holt. “We’re glad that this is taking the direction that it has and we’re going to continue to pray for her and, you know, her family as they go through this.”

KFOR talked to Bralley’s attorney on the phone Monday afternoon. He said they don’t have a comment right now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 3

FlameThrower
5d ago

She embezzled approx 45k a year for 10 years. That’s a great second income to have. She may have been in charge of payroll, but it appears she had too much access and no one to keep her accountable. So wouldn’t she face Federal Charges too? She defrauded the government as well.

Reply
2
Related
KOCO

Fight between 2 young girls ends in deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. — A fight between two young girls ended in a deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer. It started out as a physical fight between a 10-year-old and a 17-year-old in a Spencer neighborhood. When the parents of the children got involved, the 10-year-old’s parent somehow brought out a kitchen knife, killing 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade.
SPENCER, OK
KOCO

Court documents reveal suspect admits to killing her girlfriend at OKC apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman arrested in connection with a suspicious death at an Oklahoma City apartment admitted to police that she killed her girlfriend, according to court documents. Around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 7, police responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex near...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Del City, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Del City, OK
Society
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
KOCO

Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man jailed on third meth trafficking charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — An ex-convict, who listed his address as a post office box in Stillwater, has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 court appearance on three separate charges of trafficking a large amount of methamphetamine in Stillwater since his release from prison in May. Larry...
STILLWATER, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse

A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
chickashatoday.com

NEWCASTLE WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO EMBEZZLING FROM LOCAL CHURCH

OKLAHOMA CITY – Last week, DARLA BRALLEY, 58, of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Public records reflect that from 2012 until early 2020, Bralley served as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Payroll#Court#Bancfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KOCO

Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy