Nebraska Football: Poor tackling tells the statistical tale vs Purdue

Earlier this season, the Nebraska football team won a game that stood out because it showed that the Husker defense had one of its best performances in years because they were able to tackle. On Saturday night, against the Purdue Boilermakers, some very bad habits seemed to have returned and it became quite obvious that the Cornhuskers ended up losing yet another one-score game because they simply couldn’t tackle.
Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball Game Thread!

Nebraska takes on Penn State at Devaney tonight at 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network. This is your quickly put together game thread. Nebraska (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten) is riding a seven-match win streak and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss after six matches played. The Huskers swept Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week on the road.
Huskers Announce Two Volleyball Time Changes

The Nebraska volleyball program announced a pair of time changes to its schedule on Friday. The Huskers' road match at Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 22 will now begin at 6 p.m. (CT). The match was previously scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Nebraska's home match against Iowa on Friday, Nov....
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Huskers make in-state offer to Gretna's Mason Goldman

Nebraska football continued its strong emphasis on in-state recruiting on Thursday, making an offer to 2023 Gretna (Neb.) lineman Mason Goldman. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Goldman has seen his recruiting profile grow over his senior season, having picked up offers from Missouri, Kansas, Arizona State and others. Kansas State offered on Wednesday, and Nebraska offered the in-state lineman on Thursday afternoon.
“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha

A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska

Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance

Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
