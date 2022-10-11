Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Poor tackling tells the statistical tale vs Purdue
Earlier this season, the Nebraska football team won a game that stood out because it showed that the Husker defense had one of its best performances in years because they were able to tackle. On Saturday night, against the Purdue Boilermakers, some very bad habits seemed to have returned and it became quite obvious that the Cornhuskers ended up losing yet another one-score game because they simply couldn’t tackle.
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball Game Thread!
Nebraska takes on Penn State at Devaney tonight at 7:30 pm on Big Ten Network. This is your quickly put together game thread. Nebraska (14-1, 6-0 Big Ten) is riding a seven-match win streak and is the only Big Ten team without a conference loss after six matches played. The Huskers swept Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan last week on the road.
gifamilyradio.com
Huskers Announce Two Volleyball Time Changes
The Nebraska volleyball program announced a pair of time changes to its schedule on Friday. The Huskers' road match at Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 22 will now begin at 6 p.m. (CT). The match was previously scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Nebraska's home match against Iowa on Friday, Nov....
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer named among transfers ‘exceeding expectations’
Nebraska football fans have become fast admirers of what Trey Palmer has done since coming to Lincoln. It’s likely that considering the season he’s had so far, most don’t realize just how much he’s exceeding expectations. And there’s plenty more season to go. Palmer’s 40...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball returns to Lincoln with impressive sweep of No. 13 Penn State
Nebraska volleyball has been on the road for 20 days, playing four away games – against Rutgers, Maryland, Michigan State and Michigan – managing to drop only one total set. In their first game back at home, the Huskers continued their hot streak, taking down No. 13 Penn State in straight sets (25-18, 25-22, 25-9).
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Nebraska Football vs. Purdue: Start time, live stream, TV info and more
The Nebraska football team has quite the showdown against Purdue on Saturday night. It turns out that the winner of this game has a bit of an inside track on the Big Ten West leadership, while the loser would become a long shot to win the division. While I said...
Huskers make in-state offer to Gretna's Mason Goldman
Nebraska football continued its strong emphasis on in-state recruiting on Thursday, making an offer to 2023 Gretna (Neb.) lineman Mason Goldman. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Goldman has seen his recruiting profile grow over his senior season, having picked up offers from Missouri, Kansas, Arizona State and others. Kansas State offered on Wednesday, and Nebraska offered the in-state lineman on Thursday afternoon.
kmaland.com
Nebraska State Softball Scoreboard (10/14): Omaha Marian, Northwest, Yutan-Mead take titles
(KMAland) -- Omaha Marian, Northwest and Yutan-Mead won state softball championships on Friday. Check out the full state softball scoreboard below. Championship: Yutan-Mead 13 Hastings St. Cecilia 1.
WOWT
High school football Week 8: Grand Island halts Omaha North’s 6 game wins streak
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Vikings lost their first game since week one, bringing to an end one of the hottest win streaks in the Metro. Here are the highlights from the rest of the Week 8 high school football action. Creighton Prep vs. Papio. Bryan vs. Lincoln Southeast. Roncalli...
kfrxfm.com
“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha
A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
1011now.com
Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska
Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
Sioux City Journal
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
1011now.com
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
KETV.com
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
klkntv.com
Nebraska drivers urged to move over for fellow motorists in new push to save lives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- October 15 officially marks “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation earlier this month to promote the protection of drivers pulled over on the roadside. AAA Auto Club Group worked with state officials to renew the...
FanSided
