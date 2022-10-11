Earlier this season, the Nebraska football team won a game that stood out because it showed that the Husker defense had one of its best performances in years because they were able to tackle. On Saturday night, against the Purdue Boilermakers, some very bad habits seemed to have returned and it became quite obvious that the Cornhuskers ended up losing yet another one-score game because they simply couldn’t tackle.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO