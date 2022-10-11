Read full article on original website
My Tween Picked A “Sexy” Halloween Costume — What Should I Do?
As the eternally wise Cady Heron once said, "Halloween is the one night a year when girls can dress like a total sl*t and no other girls can say anything about it." And while we're not here for sl*t-shaming in any way, shape, or form, it's also understandable if you have concerns about your tween's Halloween costume, especially if it's a little less "Cady as a zombie ex-wife" and a little more "Regina George in a skimpy bunny outfit."
The Midnight Club
Netflix's latest teen-fronted horror series is chilling in more ways than one. The Midnight Club arrived on the streamer on Oct. 7, just in time for Halloween, and thanks to its young cast of newcomers, the show is likely already on your teen's radar. As a result, you're probably wondering if it’s something you should let your teen or tween watch — but, unfortunately, the answer isn't that straightforward with this show.
Jamie Lee Curtis Showed Off Her Daughters At The ‘Halloween Ends’ Premiere
For any actor, a movie premiere is typically a time when you join your fellow cast mates, walk a fancy red carpet, and enjoy the first viewing of a new film. Some celebs bring their spouses or a parent as their dates, but others have more unconventional ideas for who should accompany them. Jamie Lee Curtis decided to bring her two adult daughters to the premiere of her new film Halloween Ends and couldn’t stop gushing over how much she loved her girls.
Let's Admit It: Fall Family 'Fun' Is Anything But
I sit at my counter looking out the window at the corner of my backyard. I notice that the leaves of a large tree have already started to change color as I sip my piping hot and obnoxiously complicated latte. It was an iced coffee last week, but now the morning air is crisp and it’s officially hot coffee season. The supermarkets are lined with pumpkins, I am hoarding apple-cinnamon candles, and my front bushes are covered in cheap, stretchy, decorative cotton webs. As a mom, it is the season of doing all the fall gram-worthy things, checking all the projects and outings off my #fallfamilyfun to-do list. But today, nine years and four kids into my motherhood journey, I will lower the bar. I will set my seasonal expectations reasonably low and know that much of the activities will be a little chaotic and disastrous — and that is okay.
Velma Is Decidedly Queer In New 'Scooby-Doo' Movie
Let’s celebrate because Velma Dinkley of Scooby-Doo is finally getting her coming-out moment. After more than 50 years on our screens, the beloved brainiac’s queer identity is confirmed in HBO Max’s Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! That’s right, she’s a proud lesbian. In a clip from...
Pro Parent Tip: This All-Terrain Stroller WagonMakes Trick-Or-Treating With Kids So Much Easier
If there’s one thing my family absolutely loves, it’s spooky season. Exhibit A: My kids start planning their Halloween costumes literally months in advance (and let’s be honest, so do I). This year, my daughter’s adorable affinity for all-things mermaid determined the theme for our family costumes. Yup, that’s right — come October 31st, we’re heading under the sea.
Jamie Lee Curtis is Dreaming Of A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis is living her best soon-to-be-64-years-old life as she visited The View this week to talk about the Oscar buzz going around for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once as well as all of the projects she has coming up. She was also asked about a...
Tiffani Thiessen On Motherhood, '90s TV, & The Beauty Of Science
Tiffani Thiessen’s status as a ‘90s icon isn’t necessarily celebrated in her household. The actress, author, and host — whose work in shows like Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills, 90210 was broadcast on TV screens across the world — admits that her children, daughter Harper, 12, and son Holt, 7, aren’t too interested in her filmography.
Watch An Resurfaced Clip Of 'Hocus Pocus' Star Kathy Najimy Talking About "Real Witches"
Old interview footage from 1993 of Kathy Najimy is going viral but not because of something problematic or questionable she said (y’know, 1993...), but for the exact opposite actually. In the clip that is now all over TikTok and Instagram, the then 36-year-old actor appeared on the TODAY show...
Lindsay Lohan Is Back, And Singing "Jingle Bell Rock," In New Christmas Movie
Attention all Lindsay Lohan fans: the beloved redhead is back on our screens and, get this, singing “Jingle Bell Rock” once again!. Lohan belts out the holiday tune in the new trailer for her upcoming Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, which marks her first major role since 2013’s Canyons. She of course performed the holiday song in the 2004 hit Mean Girls alongside co-stars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Schedule Includes A Mini Grey's Anatomy Reunion
Break out your coziest Christmas sweater and pour yourself a big cup of hot cocoa or mulled cider, because Lifetime's 2022 Christmas movie schedule has arrived. This year's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" lineup is stacked with stars, including a mini-Grey's Anatomy reunion between Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening in the delightfully titled Reindeer Games Homecoming. Add in movies starring Jane Seymour, Mario Lopez, Jodie Sweetin, and Pattie LaBelle, and the holidays are already sounding very merry indeed.
Hocus Pocus 3
Winifred, Mary, and Sarah returned from the dead once, but could the witchy trio cheat death twice? Now that Disney+ has released Hocus Pocus 2 into the world, fans are clamoring for a third film in the franchise. For her part, Kathy Najimy feels like director Anne Fletcher brought the Sanderson sisters' story to a proper conclusion, per a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, but all of the actors are open to continuing the franchise as long as there's a good story.
Angela Lansbury, Prolific Actress & 'Beauty and the Beast” Star, Has Died
Dame Angela Lansbury, star of Murder She Wrote and the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast, has passed away. The prolific stage and screen actress was 96. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," her family said in a statement.
Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid In 'Harry Potter,' Is Dead At 72
Robbie Coltrane, a Scottish actor best known for his roles in the Harry Potter and James Bond franchises, has died at the age of 72. His agent Belinda Wright confirmed the news, saying the “unique talent” passed at a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland. She added to the...
This Homemade Pumpkin Pasties Recipe Is Like Biting Into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter
If you're a Harry Potter fan, you probably already know that food plays a significant role in Harry's journey. Because food is a universal language, it's one of the key story elements that helps connect readers everywhere to Harry and his world. "The series is about magic, so food is what muggles (aka readers) can connect to on a personal level! Food is comforting, food is important in different cultures, and food shows love, protection, and caring," says Tiffany O'Malley, self-proclaimed Harry Potter expert and co-host of Swish and Flick, an all-Potter podcast. And even if some of the foods in the series are far from appetizing (Think: Blood Pops!), some are based on familiar foods that, for many, are instantly recognizable. A definite HP fan favorite is pumpkin pasties — a semi-sweet pumpkin-stuffed play on the traditional Cornish pasty. Want to give them a go? You came to the right place.
Kelsey Grammer And Daughter Spencer Set To Star In A Lifetime Holiday Movie
We are approaching Mariah Carey season; can you feel it?! Lifetime just announced its 2022 holiday season lineup, and it’s definitely getting me in the Christmas spirit. Among the list is a movie starring Kelsey Grammer and his daughter Spencer Grammer, and they will be playing father-daughter roles in the film, 12 Days of Christmas Eve.”
