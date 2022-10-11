ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking

When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
Popular Snack Pies Being Recalled In New York State And Canada

A company that makes popular snack pies has issued a recall due to a potential allergen. The recall affects products sold nationwide, including in New York, as well as Canada. Flowers Foods, Inc., headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, is recalling Tastykake® and Mrs. Freshley’s® glazed pies. The mini snack pies contain soy, which could potentially cause harm or death to a person with a soy allergy or soy sensitivity. The soy ingredient is not listed on the product packaging.
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America

When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
What Does New York State Want Us to Do with Our Spent Candles?

I have a confession to make: I'm a dude who likes candles. I don't like them because of any particular foo-foo reason, I just like them because they're good at getting the man funk out of my apartment. It's my preferred solution to a bedroom that can sometimes smell like a gym locker. Also, my cats poop a lot. I don't trust plug-in air fresheners to last beyond a couple of days, and you just seem to get more bang for your buck out of a candle.
New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck

There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York

Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples

Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Seriously? There’s NO WAY This is New York’s Most Popular Halloween Movie

New "research" has revealed the most popular Halloween movies by state, and we have to admit, it's left us scratching our heads over New York's selection. The website Wishlisted first published the findings, getting their data from both Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends. And you'll have to excuse me, but I'm skeptical of their findings. I have no proof, mind you, that these results have been fudged with, but one thing that immediately jumps out at me is the lack of repeat titles.
Oneida Nation’s Next Endeavour: Maple Syrup

The Oneida Indian Nation plans to tap into nature for its next business enterprise. Beginning next spring, the Nation plans to processing a premium, certified-organic maple syrup that will also be grown and produced on tribal land. Under the brand of Wahta Maple Farm, the Oneida Nation says it will expand its maple stock by planted hundreds of new maple trees on ancestral land, using a 'small-batch' approach that officials said will yield a higher quality product.
