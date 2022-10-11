Read full article on original website
New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking
When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
Popular Snack Pies Being Recalled In New York State And Canada
A company that makes popular snack pies has issued a recall due to a potential allergen. The recall affects products sold nationwide, including in New York, as well as Canada. Flowers Foods, Inc., headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, is recalling Tastykake® and Mrs. Freshley’s® glazed pies. The mini snack pies contain soy, which could potentially cause harm or death to a person with a soy allergy or soy sensitivity. The soy ingredient is not listed on the product packaging.
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
What Does New York State Want Us to Do with Our Spent Candles?
I have a confession to make: I'm a dude who likes candles. I don't like them because of any particular foo-foo reason, I just like them because they're good at getting the man funk out of my apartment. It's my preferred solution to a bedroom that can sometimes smell like a gym locker. Also, my cats poop a lot. I don't trust plug-in air fresheners to last beyond a couple of days, and you just seem to get more bang for your buck out of a candle.
HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance
Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
New York Homes More Likely To Be Haunted Than Most Of U.S.
Spooky season is upon us. Turns out, you're more likely to live in a haunted home in New York than in most of the United States. The team at HomeAdvisor reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know a study found New Yorkers are more likely to live in a haunted home.
New ‘Wordle-Like Game’ About New York Housing Shocking Nation
A new online game about the New York housing market is sweeping the nation and leaving out-of-towners shocked. NBC 4 New York called "Lord of the Rent" a new "World-like" game. This online game tests how much you know about real estate in New York. New Wordle-Like Game Is About...
New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck
There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
3 New York Towns Ranked As The Coziest In The United States
If you're looking for a cozy place to escape and have fun at, good news for New York. 3 towns just made the list of the coziest in the United States. My Dating Advisor took a look at America to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape.
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York
Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
New York Ranks As One of the Worst States For Road Conditions
Nothing worse than trying to navigate through potholes on your way somewhere. How bad are some of the road conditions in New York state? According to a new study, they're pretty bad. Some of us probably knew this, but we've got proof. This study analyzed overall road quality and the...
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
Giddy Up! New York Lands a Top Spot for Country Music Fans
When you think of country music, I'm sure your first thought is automatically Nashville, Tennessee. And rightfully so, it is the home of country music. But would you ever think that country music and New York go hand-in-hand?. You're not alone. However, recent data suggests that New York City is...
Did You Know New York State Is Home To The Oldest Winery In America?
Here's a smooth delicious fact- Did you know that New York State is home to the oldest winery in all of America?. For a state that's well known for the Finger Lakes and classic wine, we are also well known for historic winery. Brotherhood Winery was founded before the American Civil War. It's been going strong since 1839.
10 License Plates Only Central New Yorkers Will Understand
I noticed this license plate in our parking lot and it got me thinking. Anyone outside Central New York would think a Utica Club is a club in Utica somewhere. Locals know it's a beer, not a club. That got us thinking about other license plates only Central New Yorkers would understand.
Its Jam Packed! Look At All the Fish in This Upstate NY Hatchery
Nature in motion is truly a sight to see, especially when it looks so cool like this. Fish Hatcheries across New York State are working to both revive and sustain fish populations. They will raise the species and then release them back into the wild when they are ready. You...
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Seriously? There’s NO WAY This is New York’s Most Popular Halloween Movie
New "research" has revealed the most popular Halloween movies by state, and we have to admit, it's left us scratching our heads over New York's selection. The website Wishlisted first published the findings, getting their data from both Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends. And you'll have to excuse me, but I'm skeptical of their findings. I have no proof, mind you, that these results have been fudged with, but one thing that immediately jumps out at me is the lack of repeat titles.
Oneida Nation’s Next Endeavour: Maple Syrup
The Oneida Indian Nation plans to tap into nature for its next business enterprise. Beginning next spring, the Nation plans to processing a premium, certified-organic maple syrup that will also be grown and produced on tribal land. Under the brand of Wahta Maple Farm, the Oneida Nation says it will expand its maple stock by planted hundreds of new maple trees on ancestral land, using a 'small-batch' approach that officials said will yield a higher quality product.
