ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NEXT Weather: High of 80 on Tuesday before drastic cooldown arrives

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ys2R0_0iUHO6en00

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report 02:04

MINNEAPOLIS -- We've got another warm day on tap in the Twin Cities, but a cooldown is coming quickly.

The Twin Cities should hit 80 degrees on Tuesday, though strong winds will temper the warm weather. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

CBS

There is a chance for isolated storms in the metro after 8 p.m.

Wednesday will be much cooler, with a high of 60 and spotty showers possible.

Thursday will be even colder, with highs dropping into the upper 40s. The metro will stay cool  and dry through the weekend and into next week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Snowflakes falling in metro area Friday morning

MINNEAPOLIS -- Parts of Minnesota woke up to snow Friday morning, including the metro area. RELATED: It's here: First snowfall of the season for many MinnesotansAccording to the WCCO NEXT Weather Team, it's one of the earliest starts to a Twin Cities' snowfall season on record. The day will stay chilly (mid-40s) with a few showers and some more flakes possibly mixed in for the Twin Cities.A light coating of snow is possible north and east. It will be breezy once again.Then, it warms a bit Saturday, with a highs in the 50s.The wind picks up again Sunday and we cool back down.Highs will ride in the 40s early next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Chilly weather arrives Wednesday, and it's here to stay

MINNEAPOLIS -- After hitting 80 degrees on Tuesday, the Twin Cities are in for a much cooler day on Wednesday.The metro won't even hit 60, peaking at 59 degrees in the afternoon. It'll be breezy, too, with winds reaching 20 to 25 mph.Expect spotty showers in the morning, and another round in the afternoon.It'll be even colder Thursday, with a high of just 47. Northern Minnesota could even see some snowflakes in the morning hours.The extended forecast keeps it chilly through the weekend and into early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast

It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Severe Storms Possible Late This Evening

The National Weather Service says isolated severe storms are possible late this evening across southern Minnesota. Large hail will be the primary threat, but damaging winds will also be possible. The likely time of arrival of storms will be from 6 pm through 11 pm as a strong cold front...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Monday is a #Top10WxDay, but big changes arrive midweek

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you haven't yet gotten out to see the fall colors, the next couple of days will provide perfect weather for it. Monday, in particular, will be a #Top10WxDay!A warming trend will bring temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average to start the work week. That means a high of 70 on Monday. Mild temperatures, a lot of sunshine and a slight breeze will make it a #Top10WxDay. Expect a high around 78 on Tuesday in the metro, with southwestern Minnesota likely reaching the 80s.We're in for a big change midweek, though, when showers, thunder and wind will cool things down. That will likely happen Tuesday night and Wednesday.On Thursday, highs will plummet, with the Twin Cities topping out at 48 -- a full 30 degrees cooler than the high on Tuesday. Flurries are also possible on Thursday, along with other nuisance-type precipitation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Twin Cities
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Bring Me The News

DNR encourages Minnesotans to reduce water use as deepening drought conditions persist

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Minnesotans to use less water as the state continues to experience a prolonged drought. The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map released on Thursday shows that 43% of the state is going through abnormally dry conditions. Twelve percent of the state is either in severe or extreme drought, specifically west of the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
97K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy