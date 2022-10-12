NEXT Weather: High of 80 on Tuesday before drastic cooldown arrives

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report 02:04

MINNEAPOLIS -- We've got another warm day on tap in the Twin Cities, but a cooldown is coming quickly.

The Twin Cities should hit 80 degrees on Tuesday, though strong winds will temper the warm weather. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

CBS

There is a chance for isolated storms in the metro after 8 p.m.

Wednesday will be much cooler, with a high of 60 and spotty showers possible.

Thursday will be even colder, with highs dropping into the upper 40s. The metro will stay cool and dry through the weekend and into next week.