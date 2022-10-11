Read full article on original website
One of the Country’s Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town
One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
Awesome and Terrifying: How New York Radio Towers are Maintained
A critical question has finally been answered for curious minds in the Hudson Valley. Recent photos show an amazing and daring journey to the top of a New York mountaintop for radio tower maintenance. Radio Towers in the Hudson Valley, NY. On both sides of the Hudson River, giant radio...
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
It’s All Gravy! Eat the Best Poutine in the Capital Region at These 13 Spots
Put fries, gravy and cheese together in a bowl. That's a dish that I could eat every day for the rest of my life if I could, and it's called poutine. Though the term poutine was popularized in Canada, the concept of "put everything on top of a bed of fries" is popular everywhere, including the Capital Region. A number of restaurants in Upstate New York have adopted the Canadian cuisine and added it to their menu, leaving hungry locals with no shortage of options for great poutine.
Which Upstate Towns Were Ranked Most Beautiful for a NY Road Trip? [RANKINGS]
The warm weather is beginning to turn cold. The leaves are changing colors on the trees. Summer is becoming fall in Upstate New York, so before fall becomes winter, why not take a road trip?. New York is full of amazing day-trip destinations from the Capital Region up north, out...
NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?
According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
President Joe Biden’s Old Upstate NY Home Is Now For Sale [PICS]
How would you like to own the President of the United States’ house? No, not the White House in general. Think the current President, because now you have the opportunity to own a little multiple-bedroom piece of American history. Joe Biden has always pitched himself as a Scranton man,...
Here’s The Scoop On The Capital Region’s Newest Stewart’s
One of the best things about the Capital Region is that you’re never far from a Stewart’s Shops. Forgot to get milk from the grocery store? They’ve got you. Want the literal best peanut butter ice cream on planet Earth? Get it by the half-gallon. Need a great cup of coffee with a ludicrous flavor? You’re probably less than a mile away.
Nearly 2 Million New Yorkers to Share $475 Million! Are You Eligible?
There is a chance that money could be coming your way. I know, it sounds like something you might find in a fortune cookie, but it's true. Nearly 2 million New Yorkers will be sharing $475 million and the money could be in your hands before November. This program will...
COVID Still Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 12 Upstate New York Counties
COIVD continues to bubble up as more Upstate New York counties receive the "high" COVID community-level designation. You have to imagine that the CDC monitoring of country COVID levels will be part of the new normal as we live with the ups and downs of all illnesses in the colder months.
BEWARE! NY DMV Consumer Alert! Does That Car Have Flood Damage?
The State of Florida was hit hard by Hurricane Ian last month with more than 100 people confirmed dead as a result of the storm. How did Ian impact New York? You might be surprised. Here is New York we didn't experience the wind and torrential downpours of Ian but...
Does New York Officially Have the Worst Roads in the Entire Country?
New Yorkers know our roads suck, but could they actually be the worst in ALL 50 states?!. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek took a hard look at roads across the U.S. to determine which states had the most work to do on their infrastructure. Local and state governments spend billions of dollars annually to help maintain their roadways, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way. Taxpayers are left gritting their teeth and swearing at the top of their lungs when they hit an unsuspecting pothole.
Columbus Day Going Away? This New York State Bill May Have It Replaced
It's Columbus Day in the Capital Region; that's a statement that we may not be able to say much longer. The holiday was first celebrated in 1792, and it originated in the Empire State, when the Columbian Order of New York organized an event to celebrate the 300th year anniversary of Christopher Columbus' voyage to the Americas in 1492.
Seriously? There’s NO WAY This is New York’s Most Popular Halloween Movie
New "research" has revealed the most popular Halloween movies by state, and we have to admit, it's left us scratching our heads over New York's selection. The website Wishlisted first published the findings, getting their data from both Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends. And you'll have to excuse me, but I'm skeptical of their findings. I have no proof, mind you, that these results have been fudged with, but one thing that immediately jumps out at me is the lack of repeat titles.
Flying With Marijuana – Is It Legal In New York State?
This month has seen a huge shift in the United States’ cannabis policy. With President Biden issuing mass pardons for federal marijuana possession charges and asking the US Attorney General to reconsider whether the drug belongs in the same criminalized category as heroin, some say this signals major changes to come.
Hear What Union’s Josh Hauge Thinks About Bentley Tonight
Here is our interview with Union Men's Hockey head coach Josh Hauge from earlier this morning on Big Board Sports. Below is the full interview enjoy!. Forbes: These 12 New York Colleges are Among the Country's Top 100. School is in-session in New York, and a recent report from Forbes...
3 For 3: Another Upstate New York Forecast Says Colder Than Average Winter
Winter 2022-23 weather outlooks have been consistently calling for a colder-than-average season ahead. Usually, this time of year when we are hearing and reading predictions for the winter months, we will hear some varying opinions. One will say colder and snowier than normal, another will say it will be mild, and then we have the "typical Upstate NY" winter prediction. In these instances, one is always right!
Upstate New York Pumpkin Patch Voted 5th Best In Nation
We are in the heart of the fall harvest and Halloween season and one Upstate pumpkin patch is among the nation's best to get that all-important seasonal symbol. This time of year is all about apples, foliage, and everything the fall harvest has to offer. Many argue that this is the most beautiful time of the year in Upstate New York and there is certainly no shortage of ways and destinations to get outside and enjoy everything autumn has to offer. That includes getting outside to grab one of the most important symbols of the season: pumpkins!
See the Fall Foliage In New York By Rail! Are Tickets Still Available?
Fall is is full swing and the out-of-state leaf peepers have arrived! Before you know it all of the cool stuff to do in our region will be booked! Sold Out! There is still some time to experience one of the most unique ways to take in the changing colors of New York, by Rail Bike!
