Robbie Williams ‘joked being flashed by female fan on first night of new tour made him feel like “diabetic in cake shop”’

Robbie Coltrane grew so fond of the young ‘Harry Potter’ cast working with them made him feel like he was watching his own kids grow up. The acting icon, who died aged 72 on Friday (14.10.22) after being left wheelchair-bound by knee pain after an osteoarthritis battle, said in his last known film appearance he became highly protective of the franchise’s child stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO