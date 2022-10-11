Robbie Williams ‘joked being flashed by female fan on first night of new tour made him feel like “diabetic in cake shop”’

Read full article on original website
Robbie Coltrane felt working with young ‘Harry Potter’ actors was like watching his own kids grow up
Robbie Coltrane grew so fond of the young ‘Harry Potter’ cast working with them made him feel like he was watching his own kids grow up. The acting icon, who died aged 72 on Friday (14.10.22) after being left wheelchair-bound by knee pain after an osteoarthritis battle, said in his last known film appearance he became highly protective of the franchise’s child stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
Ed Sheeran feels like he’s in ‘trenches’ fathering two girls
Ed Sheeran feels like he is in the “trenches” fathering his two girls. The 31-year-old singer, who shares daughters Lyra Antarctica, two, and five-month-old Jupiter with wife Cherry Seaborn, 30, also revealed he has taken his kids on tour.
Emma Corrin's "My Policeman" Premiere Goldfish-In-A-Bag Dress Has To Be Seen To Be Believed
Emma made a splash—no pun intended—at the film's premiere, while the film's other star Harry Styles was nowhere to be found.
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko reveal they're having a baby boy
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are having a baby boy. The loved-up couple - who have been dating on and off since 2016 - revealed the news during a joint performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
Robbie Coltrane spent final years in ‘constant pain’ after knee cartilage completely disintegrated
Robbie Coltrane spent his final years in “constant pain” after his knee cartilage disintegrated. The ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘James Bond’ acting icon, who suffered osteoarthritis and died on Friday (14.10.22) aged 72, opened up in 2020 about his long health battles that left him wheelchair bound and in such severe agony he revealed he wouldn’t wish it on his “worst enemy”.
I dream of winning an Oscar, says Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson dreams of winning an Oscar. The 50-year-old actor - who shot to stardom in the 90s as a professional wrestler - has revealed that he hopes to win an Academy Award one day.
