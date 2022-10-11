ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 119 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a 17-story mixed-use building at 119 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located between Lloyd Street and Rogers Avenue, the lot is one block from the Church Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Walid Shehadeh is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Renderings Revealed for 218 Front Street in Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn

Chess Builders, a New York City-based developer, has revealed renderings for a forthcoming rental property at 218 Front Street in Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by S. Wieder Architect, the building will stand seven stories tall and will replace a single-story warehouse. The residential component will comprise 218 apartments including 152...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

171 North 1st Street Nears Completion in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Exterior work is nearing completion on 171 North 1st Street, a seven-story residential building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Fogarty Finger and developed by Gemini Rosemont under the North First Street LLC, the 70-foot-tall structure will yield 59 units spread across 49,802 square feet as well as 29 enclosed parking spaces. Broadway Construction Group is the general contractor of the property, which is located between Bedford and Driggs Avenues.
BROOKLYN, NY
Business
New York YIMBY

Excavation Progresses for 30-Story Office Tower at 125 West 57th Street in Midtown, Manhattan

Excavation is progressing at 125 West 57th Street, the site of a 30-story commercial building on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by Alchemy Properties and ABR Partners, the $350 million project will yield 185,000 square feet of offices and ground-floor space for the Calvary Baptist Church. Leading Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, near supertalls One57 and 111 West 57th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property

A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
BAY SHORE, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 29-19 Newtown Avenue in Astoria, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 29-19 Newtown Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by CE Architect and developed by L&A Group Holdings LLC, the structure yields 44 residences and 59 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $60,000 to $187,330.
QUEENS, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 340 Bradford Street in East New York, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 340 Bradford Street in East New York, Brooklyn. Located between Sutter Avenue and Belmont Avenue, the lot is near the Van Siclen Avenue subway station, serviced by the A and C trains. Joel Phagoo under the 340 Bradford LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark

Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 1298 Inwood Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a 15-story mixed-use building at 1298 Inwood Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx. Located between West 169th Street and Clarke Place West, the lot is near the 170th Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. David Sjauw under the 1298 Inwood Developers LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
27east.com

Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake

Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
New York YIMBY

YIMBY Scopes Views From Central Park Tower’s $250 Million Penthouse in Midtown, Manhattan

YIMBY recently had the opportunity to check out the views from the penthouse of Central Park Tower, a 131-story supertall residential skyscraper at 217 West 57th Street on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill and developed by Gary Barnett of Extell, the 1,550-foot-tall tower yields 179 units including the triplex penthouse, spanning nearly 17,500 square feet. Ryan Serhant of SERHANT is marketing this coveted unit, which hit the market on September 19 for $250 million, the most expensive home ever listed in the United States.
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords

A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Island Park gets millions in FEMA funding

Island Park is in the midst of a construction and fortification renaissance, while still recovering from Hurricane Sandy 10 years later. With the assistance of $33 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency money that arrived earlier this year, improvements in drainage were completed over the summer, and other projects to aid in storm mitigation are continuing.
ISLAND PARK, NY
HuntingtonNow

Developer Pulls Apartment Project in Greenlawn

The developer who wanted to build 260 apartments in Greenlawn withdrew the proposal Wednesday but said they plan to resubmit the proposal later. Engel Burman principal Steven Krieger said that the company is withdrawing their proposal as it gathers “additional comments from the surrounding community Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY

