New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 119 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a 17-story mixed-use building at 119 Erasmus Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located between Lloyd Street and Rogers Avenue, the lot is one block from the Church Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Walid Shehadeh is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for 218 Front Street in Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn
Chess Builders, a New York City-based developer, has revealed renderings for a forthcoming rental property at 218 Front Street in Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by S. Wieder Architect, the building will stand seven stories tall and will replace a single-story warehouse. The residential component will comprise 218 apartments including 152...
New York YIMBY
171 North 1st Street Nears Completion in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Exterior work is nearing completion on 171 North 1st Street, a seven-story residential building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Fogarty Finger and developed by Gemini Rosemont under the North First Street LLC, the 70-foot-tall structure will yield 59 units spread across 49,802 square feet as well as 29 enclosed parking spaces. Broadway Construction Group is the general contractor of the property, which is located between Bedford and Driggs Avenues.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal Affordable Housing Property at 1727 Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan
Renderings from Think! Architecture & Design are the first to depict a new, nine-story mixed-use building at 1727 Amsterdam Avenue in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan. Located between West 145th and 146th Streets, the property will comprise multiple volumes standing seven and nine stories above ground. Bowery Residents’ Committee, known as BRC,...
New York YIMBY
Excavation Progresses for 30-Story Office Tower at 125 West 57th Street in Midtown, Manhattan
Excavation is progressing at 125 West 57th Street, the site of a 30-story commercial building on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by Alchemy Properties and ABR Partners, the $350 million project will yield 185,000 square feet of offices and ground-floor space for the Calvary Baptist Church. Leading Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, near supertalls One57 and 111 West 57th Street.
longisland.com
New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property
A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
New York YIMBY
MTA Completes Elmont-UBS Arena LIRR Station in Nassau County, Long Island
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has completed the Elmont-UBS Arena train station, the first new station to debut in almost 50 years. Located on the border of Elmont and Bellrose Terrace in Nassau County, Long Island, riders can expect full service by the end of 2022. The Elmont Station originally opened...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 29-19 Newtown Avenue in Astoria, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 29-19 Newtown Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by CE Architect and developed by L&A Group Holdings LLC, the structure yields 44 residences and 59 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $60,000 to $187,330.
County vendors feeling the pinch of Suffolk computer systems hack
Since then, computer systems have been shut down while experts get the county back online. But electronic payments to vendors that do business with the county have been shut down as well.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 340 Bradford Street in East New York, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 340 Bradford Street in East New York, Brooklyn. Located between Sutter Avenue and Belmont Avenue, the lot is near the Van Siclen Avenue subway station, serviced by the A and C trains. Joel Phagoo under the 340 Bradford LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1298 Inwood Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a 15-story mixed-use building at 1298 Inwood Avenue in Highbridge, The Bronx. Located between West 169th Street and Clarke Place West, the lot is near the 170th Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. David Sjauw under the 1298 Inwood Developers LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
27east.com
Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake
Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
New York YIMBY
YIMBY Scopes Views From Central Park Tower’s $250 Million Penthouse in Midtown, Manhattan
YIMBY recently had the opportunity to check out the views from the penthouse of Central Park Tower, a 131-story supertall residential skyscraper at 217 West 57th Street on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill and developed by Gary Barnett of Extell, the 1,550-foot-tall tower yields 179 units including the triplex penthouse, spanning nearly 17,500 square feet. Ryan Serhant of SERHANT is marketing this coveted unit, which hit the market on September 19 for $250 million, the most expensive home ever listed in the United States.
longisland.com
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords
A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
Herald Community Newspapers
Island Park gets millions in FEMA funding
Island Park is in the midst of a construction and fortification renaissance, while still recovering from Hurricane Sandy 10 years later. With the assistance of $33 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency money that arrived earlier this year, improvements in drainage were completed over the summer, and other projects to aid in storm mitigation are continuing.
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
Developer Pulls Apartment Project in Greenlawn
The developer who wanted to build 260 apartments in Greenlawn withdrew the proposal Wednesday but said they plan to resubmit the proposal later. Engel Burman principal Steven Krieger said that the company is withdrawing their proposal as it gathers “additional comments from the surrounding community Read More ...
