The Staten Island Advance

Giants’ Wink Martindale loves blitzing — but that might be recipe for disaster vs. Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

Wink Martindale, the Giants’ defensive coordinator, loves taking an aggressive approach. He blitzes a ton, while trying to terrorize opposing quarterbacks. But his players also say he is egoless. So on a couple levels, they don’t expect him to make Sunday’s home game against the Ravens and Lamar Jackson a personal battle.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Staten Island Advance

Giants injury report: Looks like Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney won’t play vs. Ravens (UPDATE)

UPDATE: When the Giants released their official Thursday injury report, there was one addition, beyond what coach Brian Daboll mentioned before practice: Tight end Tanner Hudson (illness) did not practice. His status for Sunday’s game is unclear. Before Thursday’s practice, Giants coach Brian Daboll offered an injury update, as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Staten Island Advance

‘It was my dream to coach HS ball’ -- Former girls’ hoops coach returns to S.I. Academy in same role nearly 20 years later

It’s been nearly two decades since longtime local hoops coach Sal Aronica has called plays on the hardwood at Staten Island Academy, but that’s just what he’ll be doing this winter. Aronica, who guided both the varsity and JV programs at the Academy for one season in 2004-05 returned this fall to take the reins of the Tigers’ varsity squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign -- 17 years later.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

HS football: Tottenville’s struggles continue as it suffers PSAL loss to Erasmus Hall

The schedule-makers didn’t do Tottenville any favors as it looked to break a four-game losing streak this week. The Pirates, who have been ravaged by injuries and a change in personnel from the beginning of the season, stayed with defending PSAL city champion Erasmus Hall for a quarter before the Dutchmen exploded en route to a 34-0 triumph Thursday at New Dorp High School.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
