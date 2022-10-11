Read full article on original website
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith can’t make up his mind about the Giants
Lots of people are hoping on the Giants bandwagon. The wagon has become particularly crowded after a stunning a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But not everyone thinks the success will be lasting. For example, here’s what Stephen A. Smith said on First Take:. “I’m...
How to get the NFL RedZone on Sunday (10/16/22) for FREE | NFL to meet this week on roughing-the-passer calls
Fans of the NFL, especially out-of-town teams, can get updates on their teams all day. The NFL RedZone — which zooms into games where teams are about to score and also features highlights of game — is back for the 2022 season. Fans can watch RedZone for free...
Report: Panthers staffers mocked Matt Rhule's 'brand'
It was apparent, from the very first day on the job, that Matt Rhule had his own vision of what he wanted for the Carolina Panthers. But what he had imagined and what ultimately happened were two completely different things. CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, in a new...
Giants’ Wink Martindale loves blitzing — but that might be recipe for disaster vs. Ravens’ Lamar Jackson
Wink Martindale, the Giants’ defensive coordinator, loves taking an aggressive approach. He blitzes a ton, while trying to terrorize opposing quarterbacks. But his players also say he is egoless. So on a couple levels, they don’t expect him to make Sunday’s home game against the Ravens and Lamar Jackson a personal battle.
Giants injury report: Looks like Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney won’t play vs. Ravens (UPDATE)
UPDATE: When the Giants released their official Thursday injury report, there was one addition, beyond what coach Brian Daboll mentioned before practice: Tight end Tanner Hudson (illness) did not practice. His status for Sunday’s game is unclear. Before Thursday’s practice, Giants coach Brian Daboll offered an injury update, as...
‘Punch back’: Yankees respond to setback vs. Guardians
Nestor Cortes spoke calmly with a dozen TV cameras and maybe two dozen reporters in his face. “We’re going over there now,” he said. “We’re going to come back and we’re going to punch back.”. The Yankees are going to have to hope they land...
Ravens-Giants injury report: Leonard Williams about to return? Azeez Ojulari, Wan’Dale Robinson updates
How are the Giants’ injuries shaping up, as they prepare for Sunday’s home game versus the Ravens?. Let’s take a look, as the surprising Giants try to improve to 5-1 this week against 3-2 Baltimore.
Ex-Cowboys star Troy Aikman apologizes for sexist remark on Monday Night Football
On ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast, Troy Aikman took issue with the NFL’s sensitivity to roughing the passer penalties. And the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback decided to express it by saying, “My hope is the Competition Committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off.”
‘It was my dream to coach HS ball’ -- Former girls’ hoops coach returns to S.I. Academy in same role nearly 20 years later
It’s been nearly two decades since longtime local hoops coach Sal Aronica has called plays on the hardwood at Staten Island Academy, but that’s just what he’ll be doing this winter. Aronica, who guided both the varsity and JV programs at the Academy for one season in 2004-05 returned this fall to take the reins of the Tigers’ varsity squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign -- 17 years later.
Bucks' Connaughton to miss three weeks due to injury
Pat Connaughton will miss three weeks of play due to an injury, the Milwaukee Bucks announced Sunday.
Amazon Prime is the only way to watch the Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears Thursday (10-13-22) | How to get it
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields was breathing a little easier this week. The Chicago quarterback finally showed signs of progress by delivering his best performance this season, and the Bears staged a big comeback, only to come up short in the closing minutes. They hope those promising...
HS football: Tottenville’s struggles continue as it suffers PSAL loss to Erasmus Hall
The schedule-makers didn’t do Tottenville any favors as it looked to break a four-game losing streak this week. The Pirates, who have been ravaged by injuries and a change in personnel from the beginning of the season, stayed with defending PSAL city champion Erasmus Hall for a quarter before the Dutchmen exploded en route to a 34-0 triumph Thursday at New Dorp High School.
HS football: ‘Someone had to pay for last week’ -- Farrell bounces back into form, hangs ‘50-burger’ on Sea
Had Roberto Duran been on hand for Saturday afternoon’s CHSFL contest between Monsignor Farrell and St. Joseph-by-the-Sea, perhaps, he would have pulled a sideline official over and said “no más”. Though neither team was ready to give up in a showdown between Staten Island rivals, it...
