The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
Kemba Walker saga with Pistons headed to sad ending
What was suppose to be a quick parting and turned into a long drama, will finally be over, as the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to give Kemba Walker his unconditional release. The Pistons have 16 guaranteed NBA contracts but must get down to 15 before the start of the...
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Will the UCF Knights' Offense Keep Rolling?
The UCF Knights' offense must continue to play at a high level.
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
Cleveland Guardians radio call of comeback against Yankees has all the feels
The Cleveland Guardians staged a ninth-inning comeback against the New York Yankees on Saturday night and the Cleveland radio call captured the excitement. For the second time in the 2022 postseason, Oscar Gonzalez was the hero for the Cleveland Guardians in an extra-inning game at Progressive Field. Following his walk-off...
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama loss to Tennessee
Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media after the team’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide have had multiple close calls this season, from the 20-19 victory over the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 to their 24-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies just last week. It felt like the team should have had two losses to their record already, but they finally got their first.
Updated college football rankings: How Michigan’s win over Penn State impacts the Top 25
Michigan football’s big win over Penn State could give them an argument to rise in the college football rankings while the Nittany Lions will have to fall. After looking somewhat unimpressive in the last few weeks, Michigan had the chance to show voters what they’re made of against Penn State.
2022 Power Rankings: Major Shakeups in College Football Playoff Odds after Tennessee Win Over Alabama, USC Loss
On the biggest Saturdya of the College Football season, Tennessee emerged as the biggest winner. Tennessee won a thriller over No. 3 Alabama to improve its undefeated season in the final seconds while TCU won a Big 12 undefeated battle over Oklahoma State in overtime. In the third battle of unbeatens, Michigan rolled over Penn State.
Miami Dolphins Oline issues could have prevented concussions
The Miami Dolphins have been the talk of the NFL and across multiple media platforms because of the recent concussions suffered by their quarterbacks. They only have themselves to blame. Miami wants to believe that Tua Tagovailoa is their franchise quarterback for the next 15 years or more. They want...
Atlanta Falcons need this trade bust to step up in week six
Six weeks into the season there should be no questions the Atlanta Falcons have lost their trade for receiver Bryan Edwards so far. Edwards hasn’t had any impact on the team spending most of the season injured or failing to make plays. The most memorable play of the Atlanta...
How USC can still make the College Football Playoff after loss to Utah
The USC Trojans will need a few things to happen for them to make the College Football Playoff after suffering their first loss of the season on Saturday night to the Utah Utes. While the USC Trojans are exponentially better than they were a year ago, they have tasted bitter...
Field view of Tennessee game-winning field goal is absolutely insane
The fans stormed the field when Tennessee knocked off Alabama in a thriller. The view from above is spectacular and captures the moment beautifully. Oh my god. That’s what you can say when you look at Neyland Stadium after Tennesee shocked the world and upset Alabama in a thriller.
