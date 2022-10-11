Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
The 'American Lafayette' fought for Iranian freedom a century ago
Growing up in Iran, Reza Aslan heard a lot about Howard Baskerville. He was a national hero, "the American Lafayette," who died fighting in Iran's Constitutional Revolution in the early 20th century. Schools were named after him, and his grave in the city of Tabriz was a place of pilgrimage.
Russia's escalation won't turn tide of the war
LONDON - Russia's efforts to counter Ukrainian advances by pounding Kyiv and other cities with missiles and mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reservists represent a significant escalation in the seven-month old war, but are unlikely to shift the dynamics of a conflict now clearly tilting in favor of Ukraine, Western intelligence assessments and military experts say.
In Kupiansk, in northeast Ukraine, liberation came at a steep cost
KUPIANSK, Ukraine - The Russians occupied this northeastern Ukrainian city split by the Oskil River without firing a shot, marching in on a bitterly cold February morning. In a live-streamed address, the mayor said that he had let them in without resistance. Touring Kupiansk with Russian soldiers, the mayor, Gennady...
Teens tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest
GENEVA (AP) — For their first trip to a celebrated robotics contest for high school students from scores of countries, a team of Ukrainian teens had a problem. With shipments of goods to Ukraine uncertain, and Ukrainian customs officers careful about incoming merchandise, the group only received a base kit of gadgetry on the day they were set to leave for the event in Geneva.
Home Secretary unveils plans for a crackdown on Just Stop Oil protesters
The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has vowed to crack down on "eco-zealots" with an amendment to The Public Order Act that gives police more powers to arrest protestors.it comes after two weeks of action by the group Just Stop Oil, which has included blocking roads, acts of vandalism and throwing soup on a painting by Van Gough.Just Stop Oil has vowed to continue protesting until the UK government halts all future licensing of fossil fuels in the UK.Sign up for our newsletters.
Bernie Sanders says voters who are right-wing 'homophobes, xenophobes' and 'racists' will never be won over by Democrats
Bernie Sanders said Democrats won't be able to sway "extreme right-wing voters who are racists, who are sexists, who are homophobes, xenophobes."
