Islam Makhachev is confident he will be able to score a knockdown against Charles Oliveira: “His last three or four opponents, they knock him down”

MMA Fighting
Video: Deontay Wilder brutally knocks out Robert Helenius with unbelievable right hook
Deontay Wilder didn’t need long to get back in the win column. Wilder made quick work of Robert Helenius on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking out the Finnish boxer in the very first round with a brutal right hand. Wilder took his time to start...
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
An American UFC fighter left his opponent motionless on the canvas after pummeling him in 93 seconds
Pete Rodriguez cracked Mike Jackson with a brutal knee to the face to score a first-round knockout on the UFC prelims Saturday in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates. In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.
FOX Sports
Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round
In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.
Claressa Shields avenges amateur loss to Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision in spirited battle
Claressa Shields finally got her revenge against Savannah Marshall … but it wasn’t easy. Shields had to dig deep to defeat Marshall by a unanimous decision to become undisputed middleweight champion at O2 Arena in London on Saturday night. The scores – 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94 – don’t...
worldboxingnews.net
Claressa Shields in historic undisputed win over Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking up the first four rounds. The American hit accurate combinations on the target, but she was unlikely to get the stoppage with just two knockouts coming into the contest.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV price revealed along with full main card for the event
The price for the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now set along with the full main card that will air on Showtime pay-per-view. The event will run $59.99 with the card airing live on Showtime PPV along with streaming through the Showtime app. The event is already on sale for purchase ahead of the Oct. 29 card taking place in Glendale, Ariz.
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
A landmark night for women’s boxing will play out at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday, as old foes Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall clash to crown an undisputed middleweight champion.The pair met in the ring as amateurs, with Briton Marshall outpointing her American rival, who is out for revenge in their rematch this weekend – a month after the fight was postponed following the death of the Queen.Shields, 27, carries the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into the O2 Arena, while Marshall, 31, puts the WBO belt on the line.Each woman is unbeaten as a professional...
itrwrestling.com
Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt
MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
WWE・
Sporting News
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live fight updates, results, highlights from middleweight title fight
For the first time since 2012, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face off inside a boxing ring. The two will fight to determine the undisputed middleweight champion on October 15. The bout takes place at London’s O2 Arena. Originally set for September 10, the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced...
Julianna Pena takes issue with Daniel Cormier suggesting she hasn’t warranted a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes, ‘DC’ responds
Julianna Pena has taken a shot at Daniel Cormier after ‘DC’ suggested that she doesn’t deserve a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. Pena got a crack at the belt against Nunes at UFC 269 and she shocked many as she scored a submission win. After the win, the two had an immediate rematch at UFC 277 with Nunes winning by decision in a rather one-sided fight.
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
Sporting News
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo: Watch press conference for 2022 boxing exhibition featuring Pacquiao hologram
One of the most decorated boxers of all time will be returning to the ring. Eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will face martial artist DK Yoo in an exhibition boxing bout on December 10. The Triller Fight Club-produced fight takes place in Seoul, South Korea. Proceeds from the event will benefit...
Tyron Woodley eyes scrap with Nick or Nate Diaz, believes they will “make quite a few millions of dollars fighting each other”
Tyron Woodley is hoping to fight either Nick or Nate Diaz his next time out. Woodley is currently a free agent and hasn’t fought since he had the back-to-back boxing matches against Jake Paul. Although he lost both of them, including the second one by KO, he still remains a big name in the sport and is hoping to make a big fight.
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future
Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.
WWE・
Cub Swanson explains brutal cut to 135 for UFC Vegas 62: “I needed to suffer more”
After a four fight losing skid that seemed to signal the end of his days as a UFC contender, Cub Swanson dug deep and turned things around with a 3-1 run over his last four fights. Despite beating Darren Elkins in his last fight with a spectacular spinning wheel kick, ‘Killer’ Cub decided it was time to drop from featherweight to bantamweight for what may be his last career sprint.
Mike Jackson still just fighting for “shits and giggles”, but confident he’ll KO Pete Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 62: “Everyone knows I’m coming for the knockout”
Mike Jackson will be returning to the Octagon on Saturday for the second time in 2022. Jackson fought Dean Barry in April, and he won by DQ due to Barry eye-gouging him. After the win, Jackson was unsure when he would fight again but will make a relatively quick turnaround as he’s set to face Pete Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 62.
Movsar Evloev forced out of UFC main event with Bryce Mitchell
UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev has been forced out of his UFC main event against Bryce Mitchell, as per reports. Within the context of the featherweight division, Movsar Evloev and Bryce Mitchell are two of the leading prospects with many believing they could both go on to hold the gold. Of course, the current king Alex Volkanovski may have a thing or two to say about that, but Evloev and Mitchell are definitely making big gains as they continue on through their exciting careers.
