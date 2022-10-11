Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
WACO Community School District Board Meeting Preview
This week, the WACO Community School District will hold its regular board meeting. A recommendation for adding a Barton program to the elementary school will be presented to the board. The approval of the Fiscal Year of 2021 audit, the open enrollment eligibility waiver for Washington, and the FFA trip to the National Convention will also be taken into consideration.
kciiradio.com
Keota Trailhead Fundraiser Ready To “Glow” Saturday
The Keota Kewash Trail Hike will take place Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. The event, which debuted last year, bears the theme “Let’s Glow Crazy”. Participants are encouraged to wear their best glow gear, and additional light-up items will be given out at the event. Participants...
kciiradio.com
Ghost Train Rolls Through Mount Pleasant This Month
The Midwest Haunted Rails attraction returned to Mount Pleasant yesterday, with five dates still remaining. Tickets are available for Saturday, October 15, 22, and 29 from 6-10:30 p.m. and Friday, October 21 and 28 from 6-10 p.m. Located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street, the event is presented by...
KCRG.com
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
kciiradio.com
The Kalona Historical Village Hosting A Halloween Celebration
The Kalona Historical Village invites you and your child out for the Jack-O-Lantern Jaunt on Thursday, October 27th from 5:30-8:00pm. Due to COVID, there has been no Halloween event at the Historical Village for the past two years, so staff are excited to re-energize their Halloween celebrations with this year’s event. Local businesses will be set up across the many porches in the Historical Village for the event. Each porch will be decorated in a distinct, spooky style. Then it’s the kids’ turn, and they’ll be.
cbs2iowa.com
Wilson Middle School investigates fight at volleyball game
The Cedar Rapids Community School District is investigating a physical altercation with the Wilson Middle School volleyball team and coach. Coralville Police were dispatched but CRCSD will be handling the investigation internally. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is also involved and did confirm that they are investigating an assault in...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County to create village in the western part of the county
The Johnson County Planning, Development, and Sustainability Department are in the midst of turning the unincorporated community of Windham into a village. The location of Windham Village, according to a proposal released by the department on Sept. 29, is to the West of Iowa City, “about halfway between the villages of Cosgrove to the north and Frytown to the south.”
kciiradio.com
Hillcrest, WACO, Highland, Lone Tree Run at Mediapolis Cross Country Race
Area runners got one last chance in the regular season to show what they can do at the Mediapolis cross country meet Thursday. The top performance came from Lone Tree Lions sophomore Vivian Zarbua. The reigning JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week finished third in the girls’ race with a time of 22 minutes and 41 seconds. Highland Huskies freshman Erika Thomann also medaled after finishing sixth in a time of 23 minutes and 48 seconds, and her classmate Siena Stanerson also claimed a medal in 24:32 to finish ninth. The WACO Warriors were led by senior McKenzie Vradenburg in 10th at 25:03, while sophomore Justine Lynn just missed the medal stand in 11th at 25:14. Sophomore Delaney Shaw was the lone girls’ runner for the Hillcrest Academy Ravens and finished 14th in 25:35.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
KCRG.com
Restaurant breathes new life into century old building in Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A more than 100-year-old building in Cedar Rapids is being revitalized for a new restaurant in the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood. It’s a big boost to the neighborhood that’s watched the building on 7th Street Southeast sit vacant for several years. The restaurant is...
KCCI.com
Altercation involving middle school volleyball coach, players under investigation in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — The Cedar Rapids School District said it is investigating an incident Tuesday involving the seventh grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach. According to students, an argument began between several players and the coach after a game in Iowa City, KCRG reports.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Lynn Loula
On today’s program, I’m talking with Lynn Loula, the Director for the newest Washington Community Theater Show, “All Because of Agatha,” and we are talking about some of the work that went into preparing for opening night. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kciiradio.com
Library to Host Auditions for KCII Radio Play Tomorrow and next Monday
Washington Community Theater and KCII Radio are teaming up for this year’s radio play “Holiday Affair.” There will be a pair of audition dates for the play, with the first one scheduled for tomorrow from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, with the second audition date being Monday, October 17th, from 6:30-8:30 pm. All auditions for the radio play will be held at the Washington Public Library, and scripts are available at the library or by contacting Cat Nelson at manager@wctheater.com.
KCRG.com
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
KCRG.com
Teen stabs student after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed by another teen at Vinton-Shellsburg High School on Monday night. In a press release, police said they were called to the high school just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officers...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Dies in Farming Accident Near Hopkinton
A Manchester man died in a farming accident near Hopkinton on Thursday. The Delaware County Communication Center received a report of a farm accident in the 2800 block of Quarter Road, indicating a person was caught in a grain bagger. When emergency personnel arrived, they found 68-year-old Randall Wulfekuhle dead...
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
Pen City Current
Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands
FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
KCRG.com
