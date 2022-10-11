Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game 1: Watch American League Division Series live for free (10/11/22)

Read full article on original website
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News
Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
José Ramírez’s endless hustle pays off for Guardians in extra innings: ALDS Game 2 turning point
CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez looked about as bad as he had all postseason in his first four plate appearances of Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2 at Yankee Stadium. All that changed when he stepped into the batter’s box in the 10th. The...
Here’s why Guardians’ Bryan Shaw didn’t go home: The week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bryan Shaw and the Guardians have an unusual relationship. What other team would drop their franchise leader in relief appearances with four games left in the season and then try to convince him to stick around for their postseason run? And what other player would say yes?
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
New York Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole to stave off elimination against Cleveland Guardians Sunday
Gerrit Cole starts Sunday night for New York, looking to send the ALDS to a decisive Game 5 back home in the Bronx.
Croatian American Sports Hall of Fame to induct inaugural class
EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Croatian American Sports Hall of Fame will hold its inaugural Hall of Fame induction Sunday, Oct. 16, in Eastlake. The hall has been established to honor Croatian-Americans who have made their mark in sports. The event will be held at the American-Croatian Lodge. The hall...
SpongeBob and honking horns: Relive the Guardians’ walk-off win in Game 3 vs. the Yankees as told by social media
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians are one win away from reaching the American League Championship Series. They got there in dramatic fashion thanks to a three-run ninth inning in a 6-5 win in Game 3 vs. the Yankees on Saturday night. They trailed, 5-3, heading into the ninth. But...
Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots: Watch NFL football live for free (10/16/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will meet Sunday, Oct. 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). The Browns lost 30-28...
NFL・
Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 fight: Free Live Stream
Boxing fans are in store for a pay-per-view level fight Saturday when Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. run it back with all four lightweight titles on the line. And you’ll have the chance to watch it for free. Haney vs. Kambosos 2 will air live on ESPN and...
Cleveland Guardians rally to beat Yankees, 6-5, in ninth inning for 2-1 lead in ALDS
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardiac Kids did it again. Down to their last two outs and faced with the prospect of falling behind 2-1 in the American League Division Series, the Guardians turned the tables on the Yankees on Saturday night with 6-5 come-from-behind win in the ninth inning. The...
MLB・
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints: Watch NFL football live for free (10/16/22)
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints will meet Sunday, Oct. 16 at Caesars Superdome Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). The Bengals lost...
Guardians’ ninth-inning traffic jam clears just in time to give Yankees whiplash
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians don’t believe in instant offense. It can take a while. Then again, when it does arrive it can cause whiplash because there’s just a lot of stuff going on at once. They are the human version a traffic jam. Everybody is moving an...
MLB・
