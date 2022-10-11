1 Person Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Brunswick (Brunswick, GA)

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man was killed this Thursday afternoon after the tree he was cutting fell on him. According to Detective William Oberlander, emergency services first responders responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court shortly after 5 p.m. Oberlander was unable to confirm if the man was in the process of cutting the […]

HINESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO