Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon residents fed up with crime in the city's public parking garages

By News 12 Staff
Mount Vernon residents are demanding something be done about property crime and vandalism in the city's public parking garages.

The garage on North Third Avenue and East Sidney is being singled out as one of the worst places.

Mount Vernon police confirms that 12 reports have been filed related to car vandalisms at that garage since mid-August.

Some residents say their cars have been damaged more than once.

They're calling on the city to add police patrols and more lighting - and even asked for on-site security. "They pay. They want security. I don't even think they have a security person in there. It's filthy and dirty all the time. People pay their money," says Ron Lewis, of Mount Vernon.

Public works employees say they've been doing extra patrols and maintenance.

They say some city vehicles have also been vandalized.

The City Council says it is looking into long-term solutions to fix the issue.

