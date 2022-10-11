While these moves might not be flashy, the St. Louis Cardinals could benefit from acquiring these three players. It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals have some holes on their roster. Catcher is the most glaring need, and Willson Contreras could be a fine replacement for the retired Yadier Molina. The outfield also needs help, as it performed poorly this year with Tyler O’Neill often injured and lacking in production when he did play, along with a disappointing season at the plate for Dylan Carlson.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO