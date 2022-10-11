Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Criss Angel almost killed Ginuwine in magic stunt gone wrong
R&B star Ginuwine was almost killed by magician Criss Angel while partaking in a stunt for an upcoming TV show. For a segment on Magic With The Stars, Ginuwine was asked to hold his breath underwater while submerged in a glass cube. A video obtained by the Daily Mail sees...
NME
‘Dead Space’ remake developers don’t want to “offend hardcore fans”
Speaking to NME, Philippe Ducharme – senior producer at EA Motive – has shared that the team tasked with remaking Dead Space wanted to avoid doing anything that would “offend hardcore fans” of the original game. Discussing the responsibility that comes with remaking a popular title,...
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
NME
The top-selling debut albums in UK chart history have been revealed – and they might surprise you
Meat Loaf‘s ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ has been named as the best-selling debut album in UK chart history. Compiled by The Official Charts Company in partnership with National Album Day, which will take place tomorrow (October 15), the ‘Official All-Time Debut Albums Top 20’ has placed the late artist’s 1977 solo album at the top.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gen Z No Longer Giving the 'Thumbs-Up' on These 10 Emojis—See the Controversial List
While emojis seem like a quick way to communicate your feelings, they can also be easily misunderstood–especially when in conversation with multiple generations. The youngest of the cellphone-carrying bunch, Gen Z, chimed in on the 10 emojis that they would like to see removed and never used again—starting with the thumbs-up emoji.
NME
The ‘Dead Space’ remake has changed certain scenes to be scarier
The upcoming Dead Space remake has changed certain scenes and horrifying moments from the original game to make them scarier. In an interview with NME, EA Motive senior producer Philippe Ducharme confirmed that some parts of the original Dead Space have been tweaked so that instead of watching something happening from behind a screen or glass, players will either see it in the same room as them or actually have protagonist Isaac as the victim.
NME
TikTok’s new creator credit tool might revolutionise content-creating forever
When you’re a creator, all you want is recognition and respect. Social media now makes it so easy to show the diverse idiosyncrasies of creative people everywhere and this will, of course, bring inspiration – but there’s a problem with how creation is respected in the digital world. Many original creators’ work is overlooked because it’s buried under the internet landfill; all this work is done for no acclaim or no reward. Alternatively, creators are ignored for their talents or art in favour of the more influential ones; the latter is a problem seen heavily on TikTok.
NME
First major ‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ update landing next week
Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to receive its first major update next week, with The Lion King‘s Scar becoming a new playable character. The update is set to land on all platforms on Wednesday (October 19) and will add another iconic Disney character to its ranks. Last month, Disney...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
How to watch ‘Minecraft’ Live 2022
Minecraft Live 2022 is taking place later today (October 15), and with a pre-show vote taking place, players will receive news of a new mob entering the game as well as other Minecraft news. Here’s how to watch it and what to expect. Minecraft Live 2022 was announced in...
NME
BTS’ Jin announces solo album, says new single “will come out soon”
BTS member Jin has announced his debut solo album and said that a new single will arrive “soon”. The K-pop star told fans towards the end of BTS’ World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert on Saturday (October 15) that he has been working on his own material.
NME
EA Motive says horror fans “missed out” on original ‘Dead Space’
Philippe Ducharme, senior producer at EA Motive, has shared that he believes “a lot of people” missed out on playing Dead Space, claiming the market for survival horror was smaller at the time. While chatting with NME, Ducharme said that part of the reason a game should be...
NME
Wonho deals with a breakup in music video for ‘Don’t Regret’
South Korean soloist Wonho has released his second single album, ‘Bittersweet’, alongside a music video for title track ‘Don’t Regret’. The new visual sees Wonho navigating the fallout of a breakup – calling his ex in an attempt to make amends and looking back at her leaving him for good – and later ending with Wonho walking away from the apartment they used to share.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Netflix thriller ‘The Watcher’ leaves viewers frustrated with “horrendous” ending
Netflix thriller series The Watcher has been criticised by viewers over its climax. Starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale, the seven-episode miniseries is based on the true story of the Broaddus family who, after moving into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, are harassed through letters signed by a stalker named ‘The Watcher’.
NME
FORCEPARKBOIS team up with Quai for football-themed single ‘LUKAKU’
Malaysian hip-hop group FORCEPARKBOIS have teamed up with fellow rapper Quai for a brand new single titled ‘LUKAKU’ (‘My Wound’). The trap-laden song, which dropped on major streaming services via Warner Music on Friday (October 14), sees five of the rap collective’s members spit bars alongside Quai for a song that alludes to a disheartened footballer.
NME
‘Invisible Man’ director calls out review posted by comedian Limmy more than two years ago
Limmy has been attacked online by the director of The Invisible Man (2020) for a review that he posted about the film more than two years ago. The Scottish comedian, whose real name is Brian Limmond, wrote on Twitter in June 2020 that he initially enjoyed the horror film before finding that it had too many “plot holes”.
NME
TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois to host trainspotting series for Channel 4
Channel 4 has announced a new digital series about trainspotting that will be hosted by Francis Bourgeois. The five-part series, titled Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois, will see the TikTok star being joined by various celebrities to take part in the pastime across five different locations across the UK. Bourgeois will...
NME
Taylor Swift to appear on ‘Fallon’ after releasing ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has been announced to appear on an upcoming episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking her first late-night talk show engagement for the year. Celebrating her 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Swift will sit down for a chat with Fallon on Monday October 24 – three days after ‘Midnights’ is released on October 21. She won’t perform on the show, though; Meghan Trainor will appear as that episode’s musical guest, with others appearing across the week including the duo of Zedd and Marren Morris (on Tuesday October 25) and Selena Gomez (on Wednesday 26).
NME
Here’s what we know about ‘The Rings Of Power’ season two
Shows rarely come with such weighted expectations as The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. Whether you’re a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material or Peter Jackson’s era-defining film trilogy, The Rings Of Power has to carry the legacy of one of the most popular fantasy epics ever written.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ hits 25million players in 10 days
Overwatch 2 hasn’t had the smoothest of launches, but it seemingly hasn’t kept people away – as the game saw 25million players in its first 10 days from release. That figure comes from a Blizzard press release, in which the company noted that Overwatch 2 had “nearly tripled” the daily player peak for the original Overwatch. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra hailed the game’s launch as an “important moment” for Blizzard, adding:
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ developer eyes Sombra and Doomfist changes
Blizzard Entertainment has suggested that Overwatch 2‘s Sombra and Doomfist will get some balance updates soon. In a recent blog post, the developer explained how it is planning on balancing several heroes just over one week after the game officially launched in early access (via Dexerto). The lengthy post...
Comments / 0