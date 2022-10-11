ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Wolfgang Tillmans on making the ICA rave: ‘It is underground, progressive and has a really late licence’

By Alex Needham
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMrfV_0iUHKSbS00
‘The state of arts funding is dire, and this government is not going to expand it’ … Wolfgang Tillmans.

In 1994, the young German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans was visiting the ICA in London with his parents when he was struck by the power of art. “I took them to the Charles Ray exhibition, and there was a sculpture of a father, mother and baby girl all scaled to the same height, making these babies super-scary giants. My mother was so upset by it, I guess because it shook her sense of the order of things. I’ll never forget it.”

Almost 28 years on, Tillmans is a celebrated artist himself – his retrospective exhibition To Look Without Fear currently occupies an entire floor at MoMA in New York – and since 2019 he has been the chair of the ICA’s board. While its remit is still to be at the parent-upsetting cutting edge of art, the institution, which is situated a short walk from Buckingham Palace, is short of funds and struggling to reassert its identity after the pandemic, which as well as forcing its temporary closure vastly reduced the numbers of people coming into the West End.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMMiR_0iUHKSbS00
“For the connoisseur”: Robert Gobert’s Rat Bait. Photograph: Sotheby's

Tillmans believes that the ICA needs to “make people aware that there is this spot in the most established place in London that is underground, progressive and also has a really late license.” To this end, he has appointed Bengi Ünsal as the ICA’s director, formerly head of contemporary music at Southbank Centre, in charge of the popular annual Meltdown festivals. She replaced Stefan Kalmár, who in his five years in charge ran a programme centred on the visual arts.

Ünsal’s goal, Tillmans says, is to boost the ICA’s live performance offering, emphasising that the venue is multidisciplinary (as well as a gallery and performance space it includes an arthouse cinema, increasingly rare in London) and in so doing, “to put the ICA back on a sustainable footing with a new mix of programming that brings back evening audiences and activates the bar and uses the late license that we have.”

The ICA receives 21% of its funding from Arts Council England (which amounted to £862,441 last year), but Tillmans says that “there’s a shortfall every year”. He hopes that Ünsal’s programming – involving club nights running until 6am and a partnership with ticket app Dice – will draw in crowds that will make the ICA self-funding: “That’s the goal.” Ünsal has experience of making an arts institution finance itself through sponsorship, brand partnerships and ticket sales alone when she was the boss of Istanbul’s Salon IKSV, which received no public funds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUPMu_0iUHKSbS00
Raymond Pettibon’s No Title (However I am...), part of the ICA’s auction. Photograph: Kerry McFate/Sotheby’s

To plug the funding gap at the ICA until Ünsal’s plan kicks in, Tillmans has organised an auction that will take place at Sotheby’s on 15 October. Artists with links to the ICA including Tacita Dean, Richard Prince and Anish Kapoor have contributed works: Tillmans hopes that the sale will raise at least £1.5m. “Some works are so standout that we might make more which would be an absolute saviour, because the state of arts funding is dire, and this government is not going to expand it.” Two of his favourites are a large picture of a surfer on a wave by Raymond Pettibon, estimated at £200,000 to £300,000, and a sculpture called Rat Bait from a 1992 installation by Robert Gober. “It’s definitely for a connoisseur,” Tillmans says – ideally one with £80,000 to £120,000 to spend.

This year, the ICA put on an exhibition of art by sex workers called Decriminalised Futures, which duly got denounced by the Mail on Sunday – something which would have given a nostalgic glow to those who remembered the outrage inspired by famously transgressive ICA shows by the likes of Throbbing Gristle and Einstürzende Nuebauten (whose 1984 concert involved them destroying the venue using drills). Last summer it hosted the exhibition War Inna Babylon, which examined the history of anti-racist activism in Tottenham, timed to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the death of Mark Duggan, who was shot by police in the north London neighbourhood.

Tillmans says that such exhibitions are the shape of things to come: “That’s the plan, to have an exhibition a year focused on London communities that are under-represented or have suffered injustices in the past. War Inna Babylon was a huge success.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eoy57_0iUHKSbS00
Co-curatror Stafford Scott of Tottenham Rights at War Inna Babylon: The Community’s Struggle For Truths And Rights at the ICA last year. Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for Institute of Contemporary Arts

To some eyes, though, it seemed more like social history than art. “The question ‘but is it art?’ is often thrown at avant garde activity or exhibitions that explore societal events,” Tillmans counters. “Artistic expression and the liberation of people have always gone hand in hand – they can’t be divided.”

He cites the ICA’s next show, by artist Christopher Kulendran Thomas. “On the one hand it’s about the defeated revolutionary struggle for an independent Tamil homeland, where he’s connected to, but on the other hand it’s a super-visually attractive, hi-tech film piece that employs technology that hasn’t really been seen in the UK. It’s been one of our most ambitious productions ever. That is [the ICA] trying to work on the highest visual level and yet have relevant content that matters.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Just Stop Oil activists throw soup at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers

Activists from Just Stop Oil have thrown tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London. There were gasps, roars and a shout of “Oh my gosh!” in room 43 of the gallery as two young supporters of the climate protest group threw the liquid over the painting, which is protected by glass, just after 11am.
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

‘I never want to leave’: the immersive exhibition where art breaks free

In a large, empty underground room in central London, a baby is crawling along a mirrored floor while hundreds of Salvador Dalí’s clock faces melt and dribble beside, above and – so it appears at least – below him. To some this could be disconcerting; the child, however, appears delighted, scooting gleefully towards a mirrored column to plant a slobbery kiss on his own reflection.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

As 125 Newbury Opens, Pace Founder Arne Glimcher Surveys A Changing Art World

Even in retirement, Arne Glimcher, at 84, is a busy man. With his son, Marc, now fully in charge of Pace, the mega-gallery Glimcher founded as a small Boston storefront in 1960, Glimcher opens a new gallery in downtown Manhattan this week, a kind of project space that will both host exhibitions and represent a modest number of artists. The space is called 125 Newbury, which makes for something like a Marx Brothers routine. Pace Gallery was born at 125 Newbury Street, in Boston, but now has its enormous headquarters at 540 West 25th Street, in Chelsea. And 125 Newbury...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anish Kapoor
Person
Wolfgang Tillmans
Person
Robert Gober
Person
Raymond Pettibon
Daily Mail

Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more

An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
ARTS
ARTnews

Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like  Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ica#Contemporary Art#Art Gallery#Visual Arts#German
tatler.com

Why go for Van Gogh? He was so poor he couldn't even afford a tin of soup

Apparently soup is back in the gallery, after its flirt with the art world in the form of Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans. Activists from Just Stop Oil threw the contents of two Heinz tomato soup cans over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery this morning - all in the name of climate activism. An oil painting for an oil crisis? Were they trying to be literal? Let’s hope no one goes for their ears.
VISUAL ART
TheConversationAU

'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism

Have you heard of Surrealist photographer Lee Miller? Or the highly political Dada photo-montagist Hannah Höch? 19th-century sculptor Edmonia Lewis achieved fame and recognition in her lifetime, as did 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, but none of these women artists have achieved “household name” status, akin to Dali or Duchamp or Henry Moore. That is not, however, because they are not as important, pioneering, or ground-breaking. Review: The Story of Art Without Men – Katy Hessel (Hutchinson Heinemann) Katy Hessel’s ambition to plot, position, celebrate and chronologise women’s too-often-forgotten contributions to art is impressive and overdue. The Story of Art Without Men is...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
The Guardian

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: ‘I lost millions because I couldn’t keep my mouth shut’

The United States of America was born from protest: the country’s roots grew from dissent. Yet, today, social protest is often looked upon with disdain, even as selfish. If any evidence is needed, just look at how Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel for the national anthem effectively cost him his NFL career. While the fallout from Kaepernick’s actions became an international talking point, it wasn’t at all unsurprising. Especially if you were to ask former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who, 20 years before Kaepernick, himself began to protest oppression and tyranny during the national anthem – and also suffered the consequences.
NBA
The Guardian

MIA on vaccines, vindication and her visions of Jesus: ‘People fear me for some reason’

For 20 years, MIA has existed at the intersection of vilification and vindication. The London-born, Sri Lanka-raised rapper and singer has spent her entire career fighting perceived injustices in the world, from the underreporting and whitewashing of the Tamil genocide to the incarceration of her friend, the WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange. She also has terminal foot-in-mouth disease, and is prone to flippant, occasionally outright offensive trolling in the press and on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor after sacking Kwarteng

Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Liz Truss’s new chancellor, in a stunning reversal of political fortune and a sign that the beleaguered prime minister wants to reach out to other sections of the Conservative party. Hunt, the former foreign secretary and health secretary, who has twice tried unsuccessfully...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

473K+
Followers
108K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy